Ask HN: I feel like everything I want to say is already said or written

Hi HN, I read a lot of blog posts. There are many people in tech space that I praise and follow. I read a lot of opposing opinions and follow some of the online communities. But mostly I feel expressing my own opinion is pointless. Lots of things I think are said or written about and I find it difficult to join online communities as I don't feel I belong. Writing a blog would be yet another one in countless other posts with about failure, success, startups, etc. Writing a blog in tech would be another one in the technical challenges that are solved. I'm curious to know how HN members break this mental entry barrier and become "a part" of this community or any other online community. Thanks