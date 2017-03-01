Does anyone know why it still hasn't managed to get enough traction to become the official path for the language, and why it still needs mozilla support to get funds ? My intuition is that it's just too complex. But haskell,scala,swift and rust also have a lot of complexity so that can't be the only reason.
reply
Does anyone know why it still hasn't managed to get enough traction to become the official path for the language, and why it still needs mozilla support to get funds ? My intuition is that it's just too complex. But haskell,scala,swift and rust also have a lot of complexity so that can't be the only reason.
reply