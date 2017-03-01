Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
PyPy2.7 and PyPy3.5 v5.7 – two in one release (morepypy.blogspot.com)
64 points by mattip 2 hours ago





This project keeps amazing me. It seems like a R&D lab going for moonshots on the python language, and yet achieving incredible practical results.

Does anyone know why it still hasn't managed to get enough traction to become the official path for the language, and why it still needs mozilla support to get funds ? My intuition is that it's just too complex. But haskell,scala,swift and rust also have a lot of complexity so that can't be the only reason.

