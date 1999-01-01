Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The physics of information processing superobjects: Jupiter brains (1999) [pdf] (jetpress.org)
13 points by inlineint 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





see also http://aleph.se/andart2/megascale/just-how-efficient-can-a-j... and https://www.gwern.net/docs/1999-bradbury-matrioshkabrains.pd... http://aleph.se/andart2/megascale/energy-requirements-of-the...

