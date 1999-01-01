Hacker News
The physics of information processing superobjects: Jupiter brains (1999) [pdf]
13 points
by
inlineint
1 hour ago
gwern
25 minutes ago
see also
http://aleph.se/andart2/megascale/just-how-efficient-can-a-j...
and
https://www.gwern.net/docs/1999-bradbury-matrioshkabrains.pd...
http://aleph.se/andart2/megascale/energy-requirements-of-the...
