Amsterdam Airport Launches API Platform (schiphol.nl)
47 points by bartkappenburg 1 hour ago | 8 comments





https://developer.schiphol.nl/apis/flight-api/conditions

Has some serious restrictions in its use. You are not allowed to "cache" the data for more than 1 day? Strange.

And of course you need an "API key". It is public data, just make it public. HTTP/HTML is also an API, just a bit more cumbersome to parse than JSON.

The Dutch railways have an API as well: http://www.ns.nl/en/travel-information/ns-api

Nice, great first step.

It would be great to start this experiment and eventually come to an API spec that all airports could implement. There is a lot more incentive to build great apps if they can be used at all (or many) of the hubs.

Reading this headline (as a Dutchman) my brain went „Amsterdam has its own airport?” before going „Oh right, Schiphol…”. (Compare this to a New Yorker reading about New York Airport instead of JFK.)

If this (eventually) leads to the possibility of one -1- properly designed and implemented airport app rather than me having a couple dozen different apps installed, all buggy and crash prone and with hardly any common UI features at all - then I'm all for it...

I wonder what other data centers would benefit from having an API available. Imagine an API to access container movements at the Port of Singapore, or Port of New York.

Does anyone know why they won't let you store their response data for more than 24 hours? Seems like you're not really allowed to do any analysis on it, only present it.

I think this is revolutionary and opens the door to new kinds of applications.

No airport that I know of offers some kind of API.

