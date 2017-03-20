Hacker News
Dr Hannah Fry: We need to be wary of algorithms behind closed doors
Nomentatus
12 minutes ago
One way to accomplish this is only to extend copyright to revealed code, not to executables by themselves - this is consistent with the fundamental aim of IP, which is to eventually leave behind useful public goods (as opposed to, say, very long-lived trade secrets or opaque devices that can't be easily replicated - you don't get a patent if you haven't revealed how others can make your device.)
