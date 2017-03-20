Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dr Hannah Fry: We need to be wary of algorithms behind closed doors (theregister.co.uk)
1 point by rbanffy 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





One way to accomplish this is only to extend copyright to revealed code, not to executables by themselves - this is consistent with the fundamental aim of IP, which is to eventually leave behind useful public goods (as opposed to, say, very long-lived trade secrets or opaque devices that can't be easily replicated - you don't get a patent if you haven't revealed how others can make your device.)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: