The 1960's elegance behind Go's regexp (docs.google.com)
21 points by Dawny33 1 hour ago | 8 comments





The article by Russ Cox [0] (from which the initial Perl vs. Thompson NFA graph is taken) is a much more informative read. Also, I'm not sure why this always gets brought up as being a big deal: CS is all about making the right tradeoffs and I agree that sometimes there are cool tricks that let you _almost_ have your cake an eat it. But here, there is no such trick: backtracking has always been exponential and finite state automata have always been linear.

No surprises.

[0] https://swtch.com/~rsc/regexp/regexp1.html

There are some more gotchas.

The finite state automata can potentially be exponential in the size of the regular expression you feed it. (Its states are set of states in the NFA.) Subexpression matching is more complex to implement and can make that exponential superexponential. (You have to go from sets of states to ordered sets of states.)

And these catastrophic expressions get much easier when you add in lookaheads, look behinds, and so on.

Respectively exponential or linear in the input size. The NFA in exchange is exponential in the states (or rather, it's deterministic counterpart is).

Slightly off-topic: BurntSushi wrote a Go binding[1] for the Rust regex engine (he is also the author) which shares the same approach (finite automata) but has a more polished, highly optimized implementation. It could be useful in some scenario for people facing performance issues with Go's regex engine.

[1] https://github.com/BurntSushi/rure-go

Looks like Tcl has been doing it right for a while...

Seriously, can we stop fetishising old approaches and papers? Yes, there's some tricks we've missed along the way, but there's a thread of alchemical thinking in our community that is just plain unproductive.

> there's a thread of alchemical thinking in our community

You write that as if Lisp isn't the Philosopher's Stone. :)

> Seriously, can we stop fetishising old approaches and papers?

The entire existence of Go is predicated on fetishizing old approaches, unfortunately.

