Ask HN: Test if we can improve your Deep Learning w Super Resolution

Hi We developed Super Resolution - a new way to boost and clean a given input data set for deep learning - and ss a consequence, dramatically improve accuracy of predictions. Our first application is within Brain Imaging (https://tinyurl.com/koxxr26), providing for a level of resolution that hasn't yet been seen before in the brain. This has enabled us to make predictions for our customers where none has been possible before. We realized our pre-processing platform can provide benefits in other industries; and we are looking for additional use cases/data sets to validate with. If you have collected or are collecting any IOT, Sensor, or related data where you would like to test if our approach at cleaning and boosting the volume of data can help your predictions from Deep Learning please feel free to send inquiries to info@truustneuroimaging.com. Thank you.