Ask HN: Tools for a startup / digital agency

Just wanted to hear thoughts/opinions/discussions around what tools people use to manage their business, from lead to project, through to retainers and more, with a particular emphasis on professional services / IT services.

We would love to be able to do proper resource planning for projects, see sales/CRM activity and everything else all in one place. At the moment though we are stuck using all of these tools seperately:

- Harvest (time management) - Slack (internal and client comms) - Zendesk (support) - Pipedrive (CRM) - Breeze.pm (PM) - Receipt Bank (expense tracking) - Xero (invoicing) - Autopilot (marketing automation) - Proposify (proposals) - Sidekick (email response tracking) - Zapier (connecting some of the above)

There must be a better way? Thinking about how to get an integrated system that covers all these areas gives me a headache.

What do you use?