|
|Ask HN: Tools for a startup / digital agency
|
|Hi Everyone,
Just wanted to hear thoughts/opinions/discussions around what tools people use to manage their business, from lead to project, through to retainers and more, with a particular emphasis on professional services / IT services.
We would love to be able to do proper resource planning for projects, see sales/CRM activity and everything else all in one place. At the moment though we are stuck using all of these tools seperately:
- Harvest (time management)
- Slack (internal and client comms)
- Zendesk (support)
- Pipedrive (CRM)
- Breeze.pm (PM)
- Receipt Bank (expense tracking)
- Xero (invoicing)
- Autopilot (marketing automation)
- Proposify (proposals)
- Sidekick (email response tracking)
- Zapier (connecting some of the above)
There must be a better way? Thinking about how to get an integrated system that covers all these areas gives me a headache.
What do you use?
|
