|WhatsApp web api
1 point by saleehk 32 minutes ago
|I'm trying to create a node js web version of WhatsApp web version. I tried this last year but. I'm getting all the response but its encrypted i didn't able to decrypt that here is what i did
1). Create an initial websocket connection with WhatsApp web server and generate QR code
2). Print the QR in terminal and scan it with phone
3). Connection successful
4). I started getting callback in websocket on data but its encrypted.
I tried reverse engineering of their code but i didn't get picture about encryption. Anybody know how it works it willbe really helpful
