Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
WhatsApp web api
1 point by saleehk 32 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I'm trying to create a node js web version of WhatsApp web version. I tried this last year but. I'm getting all the response but its encrypted i didn't able to decrypt that here is what i did 1). Create an initial websocket connection with WhatsApp web server and generate QR code 2). Print the QR in terminal and scan it with phone 3). Connection successful 4). I started getting callback in websocket on data but its encrypted.

I tried reverse engineering of their code but i didn't get picture about encryption. Anybody know how it works it will​be really helpful






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: