Ask HN: How do you imagine becoming AI-human hybrid

How do imagine AI-Human hybrid will be created? I was thinking that the only way for AI to not be hostile to human beings is if our biological selves act as some kind of host to a distributed AI 'consciousness'.

Another way is for us to abandon our physical selves and merge with AI..I don't know..on the cloud? (Doh)

No possiblity is too trippy. Let there by no poverty of imagination. Unleashed thoughts, please?