|Ask HN: Places in the Seattle area with a decent interview process?
1 point by passivepinetree 5 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I'm considering moving positions in the Seattle area (I love what I'm doing now but I'm contracting and I would really like to land a permanent position).
In interviews, I'd love to do pair programming, homework assignments, and talk about previous problems I've tackled.
Are there companies in the Seattle area that won't make me play algorithm bingo like I did for $big_tech_company?
I do mostly C# mobile/back end development at my current position but I'm not married to the .NET stack.
