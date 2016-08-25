Hacker News
In New York, Allegedly Bringing Broadband to Everyone by 2018
(
nytimes.com
)
jseliger
2 hours ago
jseliger
34 minutes ago
Given the FiOS debacle:
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/03/nyc-sues-verizon...
and the way Google has hit speedblocks in its gigabit program:
https://www.engadget.com/2016/08/25/googles-fiber-rollout-is...
, I'm not optimistic that this will happen in anything like the scope or timeframe planned. Don't get me wrong—I'd like it to—but I don't believe it will.
JumpCrisscross
12 minutes ago
New York City never tried. The lady our mayor hired as the city's CTO [1] is a telecom lobbyist. She worked at a bank for a short stint and was fired after signing up a couple departments for $200-plus a month voice-only phone lines. Her first task, in the administration, was giving our public schools the same treatment.
[1]
http://www.politico.com/states/new-york/city-hall/story/2016...
rayiner
24 minutes ago
No project like this will ever come in on time and on budget. If only because these sorts of projects actively select against realistic project estimates. It's just like the software world. Unless management is particularly enlightened (and the State of New York certainly is not), people who promise unrealistic deadlines will be rewarded while people who make realistic promises will be punished.
PaulHoule
2 hours ago
I just got a flyer in the mail that says Charter is coming to my valley. When that happens, I won't be a Frontier customer anymore.
elvirs
23 minutes ago
requires subscription
abvdasker
20 minutes ago
You can get around the paywall if you use incognito mode. Or, you know, buy a subscription.
