Shaking Buildings in the World’s Largest Earthquake Simulator
99percentinvisible.org
14 points
by
misnamed
2 hours ago
carlcortright
45 minutes ago
Somewhat related, there's some really cool history with other structures. Like rockets -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saturn_V_Dynamic_Test_Vehicle
