Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Shaking Buildings in the World’s Largest Earthquake Simulator (99percentinvisible.org)
14 points by misnamed 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Somewhat related, there's some really cool history with other structures. Like rockets - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saturn_V_Dynamic_Test_Vehicle

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: