Ask HN: Best time of the day to schedule meeting?
1 point by waqasaday 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Hi guys, wondering in your experience what is best time of the day to schedule internal and external meetings.





Mid morningish sometime before lunch, people are awake at this point and focused on the daily tasks.

