Ask HN: Best time of the day to schedule meeting?
waqasaday
15 minutes ago
Hi guys, wondering in your experience what is best time of the day to schedule internal and external meetings.
savethefuture
5 minutes ago
Mid morningish sometime before lunch, people are awake at this point and focused on the daily tasks.
