Leslie Lamport: Video course on TLA+ (lamport.azurewebsites.net)
38 points by kelvich 1 hour ago





Introduction @2:49

"What kind of clown am I claiming that I know what can make you think better? ... This is not the time to be modest. I have done seminal research in the theory of distributed and concurrent systems for which i won the turning award. You can stop the video now and look me up on the web. <long pause>..."

Great to see this here! I act as a TA for Dr. Lamport's TLA+ courses at Microsoft, and can answer any questions y'all have.

I viewed this original when he posted them on the newsgroup. I thought they were very well done, funny and enjoyable. I still haven't applied TLA+ into something at work however I enjoyed learning it nevertheless.

