"What kind of clown am I claiming that I know what can make you think better? ... This is not the time to be modest. I have done seminal research in the theory of distributed and concurrent systems for which i won the turning award. You can stop the video now and look me up on the web. <long pause>..."
TLA+ in one sentence: it is a language used to write specifications, same as you might write a spec in English/your chosen informal language, except here you write your spec in basic mathematics; benefits of a formal specification language include freedom from ambiguity, model-checking, and even machine-checked proofs of correctness.
This language is a joy to use and I've found it really affects the way I think about system design.
