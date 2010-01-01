Ask HN: For devs with 10+ years of experience, advice for setting milestones?

Hi Hacker News, I'd like to ask those of you who work or have worked as developers/engineers with at least a decade or two of industry experience what kind of milestones you would have set for your younger self. Essentially, if you were to look back on your first one or two decades of professional work and thought about the major milestones you hit, how might you retroactively imagine a set of milestones that you could have set for yourself at, say, two year intervals, in order to have made as much progress as you did- or more, if there are things you wish you'd done. Please don't feel any need to keep your milestones in some particular mold- I'd love to know about your goals and growth with regards to all aspects of working as a professional software developer/engineer. This could include learning new programming languages/tools/libraries, studying other subjects that would contribute to other skills- such as psychology for business purposes-, involvement in communities and projects, career moves, etc. Thank you kindly to all who take the time to respond.