Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Trump Is Weeks Away from Missing His Chance to Reform Work Visas (bloomberg.com)
2 points by ayanai 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Don't hold your breath, Trump is about eliminating jobs so he can round everyone up into his own private prison system. Yes he will create tons of jobs but he failed to mention they will pay $0 and require you to be locked down in a private prison to work them as slave labor.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: