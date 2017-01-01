Hacker News
Trump Is Weeks Away from Missing His Chance to Reform Work Visas
2 points
by
ayanai
38 minutes ago
shams93
17 minutes ago
Don't hold your breath, Trump is about eliminating jobs so he can round everyone up into his own private prison system. Yes he will create tons of jobs but he failed to mention they will pay $0 and require you to be locked down in a private prison to work them as slave labor.
