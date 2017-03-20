Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Most Electronics Being Banned on Certain US-Bound Flights (bloomberg.com)
You look at this and say to yourself, "this doesn't make any sense! i don't get how allowing cell phones and 'medical devices' (nebulous term) into carry ons, but demanding that laptops go into checked baggage is keeping us safe!"

And you're right! It isn't.

But then you realize that the special interests that came up with this policy were paid LARGE SUMS OF MONEY to impress Trump and all of his supporters and career politician allies. And then you once more realize how incredibly stupid this policy is in reality.

But then it dawns on you that Trump and his allies are either criminally idiotic, or criminally wasteful in their policy pursuits.

Or both!

Spare (laptop) batteries are not allowed as checked luggage [1] (presumably the danger of a shorted battery causing a hull fire or explosion).

Why would a laptop go into checked when an equivalently sized battery not be allowed?

Further discrepancies that show we don't have a rational executive branch.

[1] https://www.faa.gov/about/office_org/headquarters_offices/as...

Laptops don't have exposed terminals.

Look, I hate Trump. But air security policy hasn't been rational for a long time. Don't tie every government dysfunction to Trump.

ill never forget the time when a national gaurd(?) member pointed (but not aimed) a military assat rifle at my little sister and seperated her from my family while they looked through her backpack for the electronics she forgot to empty. it was a scientific calculator, and she was 13 i think? so yeah, agreed. Airtravel hasn't been rational in a long time.

this was sometime in the months following 9/11.

They may not be responsible for past policy, but I don't think it unreasonable to blame successive executive branches if they make the policy even more irrational.

Just because it's always been irrational doesn't mean it isn't especially irrational now.

Does it make more sense than the previous security procedure that everyone passengers had to take off their shoes and have them scanned?

Or the current ban on liquids?

Or the even better idea I saw in Brussels airport of two semi-identical security checks; one to get into the airport and then the "regular" second one. I can only wait for the next improved version of three security checkpoints, which will add 50% more secure then the current two.

After 9/11, sensibility went out the window. This new move is quite far from the stupidest I have seen.

Multiple checks are not stupid at all. The screening is not 100% reliable and an independent repeat is a reasonable way to improve detections of weapons, which have been shown to get through sometimes in TSA and third-party experiments.

This is actually fairly rational. I mean, all this airport security stuff is stupid security theater. However, if you're going to do it, you should absolutely ban laptops.

Relevant XKCD: https://xkcd.com/651/

The TSA wasnt any better under Obama... Don't spin this into a Trump issue

Thank you for your reasonable comment. You're going to get down voted into oblivion for it though. The right to privacy, drone strikes, budgets, Russia, etc. aren't issues until the D after someone's name turns into an R. Get with the program or lose all your internet points, man.

When I came to the US in 2000 it was a fairly optimistic and happy place. Now when I read stuff like this I always get reminded how this country went from pretty open to being scared, irrational and mean in the last 15 or so years.

This is just asking for trouble... Between theft and potential battery fires, it almost feels like they want something bad to happen so they can say people coming from these countries are dangerous (using a hull fire as proof).

I have no idea what the point of this is.

> the ban will apply to nonstop flights to the U.S. from 10 airports in eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa

Personal electronics are near-indispensable. By restricting their carry from Muslim countries, freedom of movement to and from those countries is significantly curtailed. This is about getting around the illegality of the Muslim ban without banning any persons or groups. This is about "cultural protectionism" through isolationism, not terrorism, and it's not even trying particularly hard to pretend otherwise.

The premise you're going with doesn't make much sense. The devices aren't banned, you have to pack them in your luggage. It won't significantly curtail freedom of movement at all.

These parts of the article provides plausible explanation:

"Brian Jenkins, an aviation-security expert at the Rand Corp., said the nature of the security measure suggested that it was driven by intelligence of a possible attack."

"The ban would begin just before Wednesday's meeting of the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group in Washington. A number of top Arab officials were expected to attend the State Department gathering. It was unclear whether their travel plans were related to any increased worry about security threats."

I guess it's a shoutout to Trump's core supporters that he's still committed to doing "The Right Thing" by putting those brown people in their proper places.

(Totally not picked because they're muslim, I swear, wink wink.)

To prevent passengers from having access to communication while going through customs. To limit pictures and social media posts in the time between when they get off the plane in the US until their retrieve their checked bags from baggage claim.

It seems not to apply to cell phones.

Also, the one time I came into the US, I carried my checked bags through customs.

Phones are an exception to this policy, so neither of these is applicable.

Easier to root and search a machine checked in?

TSA always fucks up my repack. I've had nicely-packed arts totally destroyed because of how they chuck shit back into my bag after they finish pawing through it.

Distracts from today's testimony by Comey.

Almost no one outside the tech or business communities will really care about this (beyond individuals annoyed with not having iTunes on a 14 hour flight). I don't think it's attention fodder (nor do I think it's a valid means of protecting flights). Not sure what this is.

it's just another distraction from the healthcare plan or the Russian ties investigation, no need to fry your brain looking for logic here.

It could be a specific threat they are now aware of.

They'd better have a very good reason for this (e.g. very credible threat). Otherwise even moderates that voted for Trump are going to suffer from serious case of buyer's remorse.

Does Trump have many voters flying from Saudi Arabia?

No, but his policies are making the U.S. look pretty bad. His hardcore supporters won't care about that, but swing voters that swung his way would.

I doubt there is a credible threat prompting this ban. It's appeasement IMO.

especially if it only applies to non-stop flights...

It wouldn't make any sense otherwise. Non-stop flight is another way of saying "flight to the US", right?

More theatre?

and does not apply to cellphones.

"cellphones and medical devices were excluded from the ban."

Probably a really bad attempt to stop the stolen Trump Tower laptop from leaving the US. I almost didn't leave this comment because of how stupid this sounds, but then again...

Doesn't US bound mean 'towards the US'?

Oh. Bombs then. Arabs trying to bomb us again

Again?

The jews

So, assuming this is because of some credible threat: does that mean DHS thinks that terrorists can afford a couple of weeks lay-over in Amsterdam or Paris before traveling to the United States?

I believe the UK tried this once and I remember reading that thefts were skyrocketing as a result. I'm struggling to find a source though, so this is just my poor memory and hearsay right now.

Wonder how long before you have to check in everything, including clothing where you have to fly in jumpsuites given to you.

Which countries? From the article, I can glean Saudi and Jordan. Pretty poor journalism (or reading ability on my part)

Seems the source couldn't/wouldn't disclose the list. Given its 8 countries my bet is old travel ban countries plus one.

Maybe TSA was up late one night surfing back through the XKCD archive:

https://xkcd.com/651/

First thing that came to my mind :)

This is... crazy. I can't even recall the last time I travelled with checked luggage of any kind, and make a point of not letting my laptop/etc out of arm's reach while traveling. I guess this does make it easier to search/bug devices, though.

This is actually one of the few credible attacks a hijacker could perform, and reducing the size of the batteries (assuming most cellphones don't have 72Whr 6-cell batteries) is a practical method to prevent such an attack in the cabin. However, it doesn't seem to rule out the exact same thing happening in the cargo hold with a timer. It's less stupid than water restrictions.

The rationale for water restrictions seems OK to me on the face of it. It's a PIA for traveling. http://blog.tsa.gov/2008/02/more-on-liquid-rules-why-we-do-t...

