I checked out the demo site and the Admin Dashboard. Seems to have everything needed to host an ecommerce site... except, I didn't find any payment gateway integration. Even checked http://demo.simplcommerce.com/Admin#/configuration and didn't find it.
Any plans to integrate payment gateway or API (ex Stripe ) in the near future, or was I not looking in the right place?
Thank you!
P.S. Any recommendations for hosting this? Can this be deployed on Amazon Lambda? Or will I need Azure? How about traditional hosts like DiscountASP.Net? Any pro and cons you are aware of?
