SimplCommerce: Simple, cross-platform, modularized ecommerce system on .NET Core (github.com)
20 points by maherjend 1 hour ago





This is great! Congratulations on shipping!! You should add "Show HN " prefix to your title, since this looks like a show and tell.

I checked out the demo site and the Admin Dashboard. Seems to have everything needed to host an ecommerce site... except, I didn't find any payment gateway integration. Even checked http://demo.simplcommerce.com/Admin#/configuration and didn't find it.

Any plans to integrate payment gateway or API (ex Stripe ) in the near future, or was I not looking in the right place?

Thank you! P.S. Any recommendations for hosting this? Can this be deployed on Amazon Lambda? Or will I need Azure? How about traditional hosts like DiscountASP.Net? Any pro and cons you are aware of?

I'm always pleased to see ecommerce thats more simple than Magento et al.

Good luck!

I really like this! I'll keep an eye on it for now :)

