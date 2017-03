Ask HN: Freelance subcontract opportunities? 1 point by crystalPalace 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite I'm part of a 2 man mobile and fullstack development team. We've had success subcontracting in the past but these opportunities are seemingly rare. Currently finding clients has been frustrating and slow. Is there a reliable method to secure subcontracts without cold emailing other freelance or contract firms?