> That 0$ is their NZ income tax. Obviously they pay all other taxes for their properties and employees. It is just that New Zealand and Australia have an income tax deal
>> Apple's New Zealand operations are wholly owned by an Australian parent and appear to be run from there. A tax treaty between the two countries sees dual claims on income tax default to where the company is controlled.
>> Russell, recently selected as the Labour Party candidate for the safe New Lynn electorate for September's general election, said Apple's tax arrangements were totally consistent with the law.
> So Apples NZ income tax is paid to Australia. All other NZ taxes are paid to NZ. Hilariously the tax rate in Australia is higher than in NZ
>> The accounts for Apple's New Zealand subsidiary disclose in notes that income tax is paid at 30% - the rate in Australia - not the 28% charged in New Zealand. This reference has been in every financial statement filed by Apple with the Companies Office since at least 2007.
It provides [1] as its source.
[1]: http://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3515916-Apple-2016.ht...
>> Apple's New Zealand operations are wholly owned by an Australian parent and appear to be run from there. A tax treaty between the two countries sees dual claims on income tax default to where the company is controlled.
That said, I don't really expect major changes. Corporate taxes are a lot less unpopular than individual taxes. So the fact that they're avoided a lot of the time is just how it is.
Corporations with the advent of the WTO and other globalization efforts have essentially made it impossible for nations to actually tax them.
How does this change and if such taxation doesn't hold, will the states also eventually become antiquated?
On the other hand, if it's legal why would they not do it.
Nothing to see here, move along.
