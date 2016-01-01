Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple Paid $0 in Taxes to New Zealand, Despite Sales of $4.2B (nzherald.co.nz)
45 points by e15ctr0n 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 28 comments | favorite





The Reddit comment at https://www.reddit.com/r/technology/comments/60ffl6/apple_pa... mentions the following:

> That 0$ is their NZ income tax. Obviously they pay all other taxes for their properties and employees. It is just that New Zealand and Australia have an income tax deal

>> Apple's New Zealand operations are wholly owned by an Australian parent and appear to be run from there. A tax treaty between the two countries sees dual claims on income tax default to where the company is controlled.

>> Russell, recently selected as the Labour Party candidate for the safe New Lynn electorate for September's general election, said Apple's tax arrangements were totally consistent with the law.

> So Apples NZ income tax is paid to Australia. All other NZ taxes are paid to NZ. Hilariously the tax rate in Australia is higher than in NZ

>> The accounts for Apple's New Zealand subsidiary disclose in notes that income tax is paid at 30% - the rate in Australia - not the 28% charged in New Zealand. This reference has been in every financial statement filed by Apple with the Companies Office since at least 2007.

It provides [1] as its source.

[1]: http://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3515916-Apple-2016.ht...

The first point is completely irrelevant. Beyond that, it doesn't really seem to matter – is anyone claiming that this is illegal versus a sign that the NZ legal system needs to change?

The point that a company paid taxes, in response to an article with a title claiming that they paid $0 in taxes, is irrelevant?

$4.2 billion in sales, subject to 15% GST, suggests $630 million in tax revenue to the NZ government. Not a bad tax take from an operation that runs out of another country.

Apple doesn't pay the GST on the sales, that is paid for by the consumers. (Yes I know that is a gross simplification but that is the general idea of GST - it is a consumption tax).

Whether the consumer pays the tax on top of the retail price, or the producer raises their prices and pays the tax out of their end, it is all the same.

One thing is who legally pays the tax, and another thing is who effectively pays it. It depends on the elasticity of both the demand and supply.

...so if the GST were zero, Apple's revenue from New Zealand wouldn't be any different?

Correct. Most financial reporting doesn't count GST collected as revenue. There are circumstances where this isn't true but generally it's booked as a liability.

In the US, I suppose a state without a sales tax like New Hampshire also effectively loses out on tax revenue to Apple.

What taxes are purportedly owed? Do they have a physical presence in New Zealand?

They sell goods and services to people with a physical presence in New Zealand. New Zealand supplies the infrastructure to make these sales possible. So why should it even matter?

Because we're talking about corporate profit taxes, not sales taxes. They already pay sales taxes in NZ (or collect from customers).

>> Apple's New Zealand operations are wholly owned by an Australian parent and appear to be run from there. A tax treaty between the two countries sees dual claims on income tax default to where the company is controlled.

Another comment has cited that they do pay taxes for their properties and employees, covering their presence.

An argument for higher sales taxes versus corporate taxes?

I wonder if the writing is on the wall for corporation tax, whether competition between nations will drive it down to zero.

For the most part, corporate income tax is dumb. Corporations, have a lot more options than individuals, to which corporate profits generally flow eventually, to play games with where they file for different parts of their operations.

That said, I don't really expect major changes. Corporate taxes are a lot less unpopular than individual taxes. So the fact that they're avoided a lot of the time is just how it is.

States already pay for corporations to relocate hoping to make it up by increased employement and ancillary busineses. I don't imagine that in many cases, local governments have basically given money to the corporation with the expecting proceeds not materializing.

Corporations with the advent of the WTO and other globalization efforts have essentially made it impossible for nations to actually tax them.

How does this change and if such taxation doesn't hold, will the states also eventually become antiquated?

It really should be zero or at least no higher than 20%. You're double taxing corps. You tax the consumer's paycheck, then tax the corp when it sells.

Is this because the NZ tax system collects from the consumer rather than merchant?

From a company that prides itself to be ethical (see the accessibility stuff and their ads), this is not cool.

On the other hand, if it's legal why would they not do it.

If one's legal tax bill is $0, how does one calculate one's ethical tax bill? Which form does one fill out to remit ethical taxes?

reply


As far as I have been able to tell from the behaviour of those who believe this kind of thing, the correct authority to consult to determine ethical tax liability is the sub-editor in charge of writing headlines for whichever newspaper one reads.

Where's the explanation of how this was achieved?

>> Apple's New Zealand operations are wholly owned by an Australian parent and appear to be run from there. A tax treaty between the two countries sees dual claims on income tax default to where the company is controlled.

Nothing to see here, move along.

http://www.stuff.co.nz/90613870/Q-A-What-makes-Apple-NZs-tax...

What about V.A.T.?

GST was paid for all physical goods shipped, and recently it's been added to digital goods. Apple doesn't pay that though, the consumer does.

