Show HN: Monique.io – a monitoring system for high-level "metrics"
Monique.io is a monitoring system focused on high-level "metrics" (SQL results, API responses, JSON data) that are automatically parsed by AI, with alarms defined in Javascript, plus the feature to auto-create a dashboard by employing the concept of a "template tile".

We created Monique.io because we were tired of the "same old, same old" monitoring systems that didn't help much with a lot of daily tasks.

We launched Monique.io a few months ago and now bring improvements and a free plan (which we are committed to preserve; the plan does not include alarming functionality).

