Has Li-battery genius John Goodenough done it again? Colleagues are skeptical
17 points
by
M_Grey
43 minutes ago
2 comments
dmoy
32 minutes ago
Previous discussion:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13778543
Maybe some additional added detail in this qz.com article, idk.
neutronicus
10 minutes ago
"Goodenough" is a very apt name for a leader in battery technology.
