Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Has Li-battery genius John Goodenough done it again? Colleagues are skeptical (qz.com)
22 points by M_Grey 47 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Previous discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13778543 Maybe some additional added detail in this qz.com article, idk.

reply


"Goodenough" is a very apt name for a leader in battery technology.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: