A hot bath has benefits similar to exercise (theconversation.com)
So are 40 degree Celcius hot tubs as effective as 80 degree Celcius Sauna sessions. I was just about to buy a portable sauna, but if a bath gives me a similar effect I wouldn't buy it. Except that I can watch TV while I'm sitting in my portable sauna chair and my S.O. lounges on the couch.

> These activities – such as soaking in a hot tub or taking a sauna – may have health benefits for people who are unable to exercise regularly.

I would add not only "unable", but "unwilling". Some people don't get any pleasure by exercising, and perhaps having 50% of the benefits of cycling is better than having none.

Count me amongst the unwilling! I can't wait for a magic bullet or pill that gives me the results I want without trying. I'm supposed to feel guilty about that admission, but I do not.

The problem with not exercising for HN-types is that your brain suffers because of it. Your cognition isn't as good as it could be and will decline faster than if you exercised. Also more likely to develop neuronal disorders later in life, and those aren't very fun.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neurobiological_effects_of_phy...

right, he would like a pill which does this.

Your body WANTS to move around. There has to be some sport or physical activity you enjoy! Soccer? Badmitton? A game of tag? Land Quidditch?

I too desire this, I feel guilty about it, but less so after this comment. Thank you.

It's an interesting idea.

Personally, I wonder how much of the benefit comes from facing and overcoming that unpleasantness. I feel that must be a part of how exercise engages your mind as well as your body.

it's called cosmetic surgery

That will only give you the appearance of fitness, not the effect of it. You'll still be huffing and puffing as you climb the flights of stairs to the office the day the elevator breaks, though being lighter through liposuction will help reduce the difficulty of the task.

I see a number of these articles from time to time about the health effects of (warm|cold) water treatment.

Seems to me not to be a replacement for exercise, a healthy diet, and good sleep. Maybe as a supplement. Or maybe for someone who is injured or old or has limited opportunity.

Unfortunately good scientific work along these lines very often lead to headlines that lead people to think: wow this is like a shake-weight but there's a science paper proving it.

There's no replacement for hard work.

>There's no replacement for hard work.

Not yet for physical health. But that saying kind of annoys me in a general sense given that the majority of technological advancement has specifically been to replace hard work we don't want to do. So there's good reason to believe a technological solution for physical health that doesn't require hard work will exist some time in the future.

I always wonder about the effects of pervasive air conditioning. Living in cool environments all through the summer certainly isn't natural, right? Maybe the energy required to regulate body temperature in warm environments is actually a good thing, and air conditioning prevents us from getting the benefit.

Depends on what part of the world you're living in.

Where I live (North central Idaho, at an elevation of 2,500 feet), new houses were being built without air conditioning 10 years ago, because it typically didn't get hot enough in the summer to justify it. Our summers are getting hotter, so that's changing, but here that change has occurred in the past 10 years.

Many people still live without A/C on much of West Coast (Oregon, Washington and BC), so long as they live in a temperate climate near the water there's rarely a need.

So, living in a house where the temperature is A/C controlled at 75°F in the summertime, isn't going to be too different than living in a climate where summertime temps don't often get above 75°F.

On the other hand, heat stroke kills a lot of people every year, and suffering through ever changing weather takes a toll on productivity.

There are a lot of things that may be bad for us as individuals but necessary to our society.

Some people also tout the benefits of mild hypothermia. I suppose any type of thermal regulation is a workout for the body.

Were they measuring outdoor cycling or indoor (exercise bike)?

I think there's a huge qualitative difference between the two - breathing the outside air (and absorbing the sun if I'm lucky) probably do much more to improve my health and outlook than the simple calories burned.

There's also one significant downside: hot bath lower testosterone levels in men, hurting fertility, so please don't do it if you are trying to make your partner pregnant.

There's certainly some evidence that hot baths reduce sperm counts[1] but nothing I see about testosterone levels. At the same time, it's clear that men in cultures with traditions of soaking or saunas do still seem to father children...

1: https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2007/03/5541/hot-tubs-hurt-fertili...

Damn. My muscles have been feeling more fatigued lately and I was planning to start going to a hot tub on a semi-regular basis :/.

hasn't this sort of practice been a common thing in Japan for centuries?

