Just wanted to specify that the github descriptions talks about "bash snippets", there is nothing specify in the codebase that's related to bash :))
You can install this tool yourself any time, web frontend, api and terminal client, and populate it with any content.
We are using our own live installation (https://ok-b.org) for bash snippets, because we find it such an obvious usecase (we are goldfish when it comes to bash snippets, haha).
reply
Just wanted to specify that the github descriptions talks about "bash snippets", there is nothing specify in the codebase that's related to bash :))
You can install this tool yourself any time, web frontend, api and terminal client, and populate it with any content.
We are using our own live installation (https://ok-b.org) for bash snippets, because we find it such an obvious usecase (we are goldfish when it comes to bash snippets, haha).
reply