Show HN: Swivel – easily create an appealing and embeddable careers page
getswivel.com
3 points
by
yizi
11 minutes ago
yizi
11 minutes ago
Hi! I’m one of the co-founders of Swivel. We noticed that small companies usually don’t have an appealing careers page, but it’s the first point of contact for most job seekers. Companies can use Swivel to quickly create and embed a careers page right into their website so they can provide an appealing brand to prospective employees. Please let us know what you think, thanks!
