WaitressTip Pro Calculator Android App

Kindly, check the new app which i developed to calculate tip in pro way! ..... So you’re in doubt, waitress stand in front of you and you don’t know how much tip he or she deserves, don’t worry! WaitressTip Pro Calculator will help you, The Pro way to calculate any waitress tip fee. Your time Matter!. Real-time Tip and Final Bill Calculation. Fast seek-bar to add a tip percent quickly, no clutter, Professional yet simple straight forward app. Small size 1.7 mega. Decide the waitress Tip By : Time Waiting for service to be ready!! Introduction Level (Friendly, Special, Opinion) Availability (Bad, OK, Good ) Problem Solving: suggestions - (Bad, OK, Good ) Dark Theme For Night View Settings Section: Set default values. Request app in your language Get The App Now From Play Store: [https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=excitingfuturelabs.com.waitresstipprocalculator] Developed by: Exciting Future labs ©