Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Distill: a modern machine learning journal (distill.pub)
36 points by jasikpark 29 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Various announcements:

Google Research: https://research.googleblog.com/2017/03/distill-supporting-c...

DeepMind: https://deepmind.com/blog/distill-communicating-science-mach...

OpenAI: https://openai.com/blog/Distill/

YC Research: http://blog.ycombinator.com/distill-an-interactive-visual-jo...

Chris Olah: http://colah.github.io/posts/2017-03-Distill/

reply


As a developer with a weaker background in mathematics, I face a language barrier with many modern algorithms. After lots of research I can understand and explain them in code, but I have no idea what your artistic-looking MathXML means.

Visualizations or algorithms described using code are much, much easier for me to understand and serve as a great starting point for unpacking the math explanations.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: