> The report notes that DeepMind was given access not only to relevant blood tests and diagnostics, but historical medical records dating back five years, including information on HIV diagnoses, drug overdoses, and abortions. The report also says the wording of the 2015 deal did not constrain the company from using AI analytical techniques on the data (something DeepMind disputes).
What's the legal status and overall vibe of something like this in the UK?
It's a bit different in the USA as we don't really have an NHS here with everybody's data and it'd be done directly with multiple insurers or medical providers. I'm guessing this would violate some type of patient privacy laws as well.
Given the option I bet many people, including your humble commenter, would opt-out too. (or just not opt-in if we're lucky).
> including your humble commenter, would opt-out too. (or just not opt-in if we're lucky).
At this moment, do you know what organizations own a copy of your medical records -- in whole or part -- and what laws apply to each of those partial records? If not, then how can you possibly hope to opt-out?
Still a very legitimate concern, especially in the age of privacy.
