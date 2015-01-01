Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google’s DeepMind made ‘inexcusable’ errors handling UK health data, says report (theverge.com)
> The data-sharing agreement — which was signed in 2015 and has since been superseded by a new contract — allows DeepMind access to medical records from 1.6 million patients attending London hospitals run by the NHS Royal Free Trust. Although at the time Google presented the deal as primarily about finding patients at risk from a condition known as acute kidney injury or AKI, the actual terms of the agreement, revealed in April 2016 by a New Scientist investigation, were more broad.

> The report notes that DeepMind was given access not only to relevant blood tests and diagnostics, but historical medical records dating back five years, including information on HIV diagnoses, drug overdoses, and abortions. The report also says the wording of the 2015 deal did not constrain the company from using AI analytical techniques on the data (something DeepMind disputes).

What's the legal status and overall vibe of something like this in the UK?

It's a bit different in the USA as we don't really have an NHS here with everybody's data and it'd be done directly with multiple insurers or medical providers. I'm guessing this would violate some type of patient privacy laws as well.

Given the option I bet many people, including your humble commenter, would opt-out too. (or just not opt-in if we're lucky).

https://www.mib.com/

> including your humble commenter, would opt-out too. (or just not opt-in if we're lucky).

At this moment, do you know what organizations own a copy of your medical records -- in whole or part -- and what laws apply to each of those partial records? If not, then how can you possibly hope to opt-out?

This has the whiff of what might kindly be called activist research, particularly given the track record of the author(s). There may be legitimate questions and concerns, but I'm inclined to trust the Wellcome representative's analysis of the situation.

Note: The errors are by people and business dealings, not in decisions made by AI while analyzing health data.

Errors in transparency and oversight. Fix the title please.

Still a very legitimate concern, especially in the age of privacy.

