I had never put lock picking with hacking before that, or even considered the merits of it. I remember them saying something about 'lockpicking' and I looked at them I thought to myself, "I am a terrible RA, I can't believe thats going on on my floor and I had no clue." Luckily those guys were the best residents I could have asked for and I was confident they weren't up to nefarious things. I later read about lock picking on hacker news and I wonder to this day how they found the subject and the tools.
reply
The only way to learn how to recignize and exploit the defects in a lock is to practive. This means practiving many times on the saem lock as well as practiving on many different locks.
The big secret of lock picking is that it's easy. Anyone can learn how to pikc locks.
http://lock-lab.com/
https://hn.algolia.com/?query=mit%20lockpicking%20points%3E3...
I had never put lock picking with hacking before that, or even considered the merits of it. I remember them saying something about 'lockpicking' and I looked at them I thought to myself, "I am a terrible RA, I can't believe thats going on on my floor and I had no clue." Luckily those guys were the best residents I could have asked for and I was confident they weren't up to nefarious things. I later read about lock picking on hacker news and I wonder to this day how they found the subject and the tools.
reply