The Document Which Used to Be Called the MIT Lockpicking Guide (1992) (blurofinsanity.com)
Just a fun anecdote. I was an RA in college. In the last nights of the semester I was given a skeleton key to my dorm to check on the rooms before leaving for break. I had two guys (now ycombinator alums) living on the floor at the time and they were so excited that I had a skeleton key because they couldn't 'pick' the lock to the attic.

I had never put lock picking with hacking before that, or even considered the merits of it. I remember them saying something about 'lockpicking' and I looked at them I thought to myself, "I am a terrible RA, I can't believe thats going on on my floor and I had no clue." Luckily those guys were the best residents I could have asked for and I was confident they weren't up to nefarious things. I later read about lock picking on hacker news and I wonder to this day how they found the subject and the tools.

I have a transparent lock in my desk, great fun for people to try opening and teaches about how secure locks actually are.

  The only way to learn how to recignize and exploit the defects in a lock is to practive. This means practiving many times on the saem lock as well as practiving on many different locks.
Not quite related, but is there a reason that practice is consistently misspelled? Perhaps some interesting lore?

  The big secret of lock picking is that it's easy. Anyone can learn how to pikc locks.
There seems to be a large number of spelling errors. Not sure if it's indicative of anything other than lack of editing.

Some context: http://web.mit.edu/afs/sipb/project/www/stock-answers/lockpi...

These days I'm enjoying viewing the lock lab you tube channel. It's a pretty insightful guide into what makes a good lock, and the style of locks to avoid if you truly want security.

http://lock-lab.com/

Well, just incase someone wants to actual PDF: http://www.lysator.liu.se/mit-guide/MITLockGuide.pdf

very cool, I remember reading this in 96/97. It is a real fun and inexpensive hobby and a fun challenge.

Once every 3 years is ok:

https://hn.algolia.com/?query=mit%20lockpicking%20points%3E3...

This is actually a summary of the original document http://www.sparknotes.com/poetry/rapeofthelock/characters.ht...

