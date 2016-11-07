Hacker News
Bloaty McBloatface: a size profiler for binaries
(
reverberate.org
)
20 points
by
haberman
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
tempodox
14 minutes ago
Quite predictably, that name made me lough out loudly. I like very much how cleanly it displays units. Since I routinely produce binary executables, I want to give it a try. It looks really useful.
