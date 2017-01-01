Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Comprehensive and biased comparison of OpenBSD and FreeBSD [pdf] (bsdfrog.org)
FYI - Abstract

This paper will look at some of the differences between the FreeBSD and OpenBSD operating systems.

It is not intended to be solely technical but will also show the different "visions" and design decisions that rule the way things are implemented. It is expected to be a subjective view from two BSD developers and does not pretend to represent these projects in any way.

We don't want it to be a troll talk but rather a casual and friendly exchange while nicely making fun of each other like we would do over a drink. Of course, we shall try and hit where it hurts when that makes sense. Obviously, we both have our personal subjective preferences and we will explain why. Showing some of the weaknesses may encourage people to contribute in some areas.

Most of the topics discussed here could warrant their own paper and talk and as such some may not get the deep analysis they deserve.

This is a totally biased talk from two different perspectives.

Warning: this takes you directly to a PDF which may automatically download depending on your settings.

I don't understand how this is a paper. It's just two dudes in a chatroom and the 'authors' felt it was necessary to format it with LaTEX?

Also, the title has a spelling error in it.

The authors of the paper are French, it's in the form of a loose transcript of a recent talk given at this years AsiaBSDCon.

https://2017.asiabsdcon.org/program.html.en

  "P10A: Comprehensive and biaised comparison of OpenBSD and FreeBSD"

This paper appears to be an IRC session formatted in LaTEX. It'd be easier to read as text.

