Ask HN: How to report a website that streams tv channels illegally?

The person owning the website is trying to sell off through fb etc saying the services he provides are legit.

I tried to find a way to report his site to e.g Paypal which is the form of payment on that website, godaddy which apparently owns the domain.

Nothing so far, I can't seem to be able to somehow let the authorities to know about it.

Could you please help me on what to do? (I reside in the UK)

P.S: I usually come across pirated content and am fine. Reason I want to report this site is that its trying to get people to pay bundles for like £150 etc to watch pirated content, and I feel many will fall for this.