|Ask HN: How to report a website that streams tv channels illegally?
1 point by muse900 13 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I came across an advertisement which I found disturbing.
An online wesbite that apparently offers streaming of TV channels such as HBO and sports etc like premiership.
The person owning the website is trying to sell off through fb etc saying the services he provides are legit.
I tried to find a way to report his site to e.g Paypal which is the form of payment on that website, godaddy which apparently owns the domain.
Nothing so far, I can't seem to be able to somehow let the authorities to know about it.
Could you please help me on what to do? (I reside in the UK)
P.S: I usually come across pirated content and am fine. Reason I want to report this site is that its trying to get people to pay bundles for like £150 etc to watch pirated content, and I feel many will fall for this.
