Consider making your language so you can do one-character lookahead, with something like the 'shunting algorithm' to handle precedence.
I work on a system called gap ( www.gap-system.org ), and when parsing we only ever need to look one character ahead to know what we are parsing. This makes the error messages easy, and amazingly good -- we can say "At this character we expected A,B or C, but we found foo". It also makes the language easy to extend, as long as we fight hard against anyone who wants to introduce ambiguity.
If your language is ambiguous, and you have to try parsing statements multiple times to find out what they are, then your error handling is always going to be incredibly hard, as you won't know where the problem arose.
Of course, if you are parsing a language given to you, you just have to do the best you can.
I think Java is ugly, but putting this knowledge in an accessible book is great. Typography is also very nice.
> Writing a real parser — one with decent error-handling, a coherent internal structure, and the ability to robustly chew through a sophisticated syntax — is considered a rare, impressive skill. In this chapter, you will attain it.
