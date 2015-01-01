Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I wrote a self-hosting C compiler in 40 days (2015) (sigbus.info)
> At first the compiler was about 20 lines long, and the only thing that was able to do is to read an integer from the standard input and then emit a program that immediately exits with the integer as exit code.

I always find it hard to find the absolute minimum functionality i can implement so I usually just attack the problem hard, fail, and keep repeating until I have enough broken functionality, then I start adding tests and refactoring.

Can I ask what is your day job? :)

