Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Whiteboard problems in pure Lambda Calculus (jtolds.com)
60 points by jtolds 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





Instead of pure lambda calculus, another less severe route would be to simply restrict yourself to Church-encoded or Scott-encoded formulations of data structures.

reply


I often feel that Alan gets adequate credit but Alonzo too little. There must be something I don't get.

reply


Turing discovered the Universal machine. Church tried convincing Godel that lambda-calculus is universal, but Godel wasn't ready to accept it.

When Turing defined his machine model as a model for mechanical computation, Godel was convinced.

In an appendix to that paper, Turing also showed that his model was computationally equivalent to the lambda calculus. This involved writing a "universal" lambda expression, i.e. a combinator. (Y combinator is the most famous one, I think that was discovered by Haskell B. Curry.)

It was when Turing proved this equivalence that Godel accepted lambda calculus as a model of intuitive computation.

In between, I have heard that Church's student, Kleene, did formulate fixed-point combinators when proving addition was computable in the lambda-calculus. Kleene was then convinced that this was a universal model of computation. I do not know why Church did not follow this up.

So Turing does have some primacy over Church.

*edit: Most of Turing's work on this was done as an undergraduate at Cambridge, /before/ he became Church's doctoral student. So the work was not done under Church's supervision.

If you want to read further, you can read Soare's work on this tangled history:

http://www.people.cs.uchicago.edu/~soare/History/compute.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_Church%E2%80%93...

reply


Turing was Church's doctoral student, too. In fact, Church taught many of the greatest computer scientists of the last century. Perhaps he doesn't get as much credit as he should because his influence is so pervasive and impossible to separate from his peers' accomplishments.

https://www.genealogy.math.ndsu.nodak.edu/id.php?id=8011

reply


Idunno, they made two equivalent models of computation. I think that Alan's discrete computational model is more useful for programmable computers, Alonzo's is more useful for FPGAs and circuitry. Alan just turned out to have the model which was most amenable to direct mapping of a stored-program computer. If you want to run Alonzo's model on a stored program computer, you need a compiler. And to do it efficiently, you need a better compiler than has ever been devised.

reply


Tangential book recommendation: I have found the first chapters of "Type Theory and Formal Proof" a great in-depth introduction into lambda calculus and its typed variations.

reply


I also recommend Types and Programming Languages by Benjamin Pierce. It is a delightful textbook well suited to self study.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: