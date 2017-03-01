reply
When Turing defined his machine model as a model for mechanical computation, Godel was convinced.
In an appendix to that paper, Turing also showed that his model was computationally equivalent to the lambda calculus. This involved writing a "universal" lambda expression, i.e. a combinator. (Y combinator is the most famous one, I think that was discovered by Haskell B. Curry.)
It was when Turing proved this equivalence that Godel accepted lambda calculus as a model of intuitive computation.
In between, I have heard that Church's student, Kleene, did formulate fixed-point combinators when proving addition was computable in the lambda-calculus. Kleene was then convinced that this was a universal model of computation. I do not know why Church did not follow this up.
So Turing does have some primacy over Church.
*edit: Most of Turing's work on this was done as an undergraduate at Cambridge, /before/ he became Church's doctoral student. So the work was not done under Church's supervision.
If you want to read further, you can read Soare's work on this tangled history:
http://www.people.cs.uchicago.edu/~soare/History/compute.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_Church%E2%80%93...
https://www.genealogy.math.ndsu.nodak.edu/id.php?id=8011
reply