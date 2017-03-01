Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Jane Carlyle survived a miserable marriage by satirizing it (spectator.co.uk)
‘It was very good of God to let Carlyle and Mrs Carlyle marry one another,’ he quipped, ‘and so make only two people miserable and not four.’

"Drawing from the 44 volumes of their letters and journals..."

This has been commented on many times but never ceases to amaze me: The sheer bulk of correspondence, journals, and other writing educated people kept in earlier times.

This has long fascinated me too. Reading the letters of Kafka or Darwin are some of my favorite "non-fiction." Though there are still dim analogues of correspondence today.

"Drawing from the 600,000 texts and Facebook messages..."

But we both know it's not the same. One of the reasons I try to write emails to my friends in a very letter-like fashion is because it provides a much more neat (And re-readable) experience. Highly recommended, even if you see the person all the time.

I'm always shocked by how well-read they were. Teenage Jane Carlyle could have passed as a classics professor at an elite university in our time. One anecdote that stands out in Carlyle's Memoirs is that she had learned Latin well enough to understand and recite the Aeneid; as a game at nine years old, she recited Dido's speech from memory while burning a doll on a makeshift pyre.

I'm sure Jane Carlyle was exceptional, but still, one gets this impression from most educated people from the time.

I imagine a good amount (but by no means all) of what we would consider "well read" was having the leisure time to read for pleasure. The contemporary version might be someone well versed in Lord of the Rings, or Star Trek, or Friends, or Firefly, or Gilmore Girls, or the works of Stephen King. To those that have aligned interests, or aspire to, knowledge of these topics moy not quite signal "well read", but they will signal shared knowledge and interests, and a starting point for conversation. I think a big difference between now and then is that now there is so much more to consume. Go back 500 years, and you likely had to be a lord or in a monastery to have much to read (in the west), and the preponderance of that material was likely faith based in some respect (whether originally so or not).

It would be interesting to see how much media of each type was available at different time periods.

The thing is that we never hear about the high percentage of uneducated people. Those that couldn't read/write or were busy tending the fields never wrote anything, nor were they frequently written about by name.

Well educated people these days are likely more well-read due to more resources, more history and more expectations. We stand on the shoulders of giants but still stand above them.

