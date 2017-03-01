reply
This has been commented on many times but never ceases to amaze me: The sheer bulk of correspondence, journals, and other writing educated people kept in earlier times.
"Drawing from the 600,000 texts and Facebook messages..."
But we both know it's not the same. One of the reasons I try to write emails to my friends in a very letter-like fashion is because it provides a much more neat (And re-readable) experience. Highly recommended, even if you see the person all the time.
I'm sure Jane Carlyle was exceptional, but still, one gets this impression from most educated people from the time.
It would be interesting to see how much media of each type was available at different time periods.
Well educated people these days are likely more well-read due to more resources, more history and more expectations. We stand on the shoulders of giants but still stand above them.
