Off the top of my head I can think of streaming TV, a physical TV set, AI, and self-driving cars.
Is there any evidence Apple has any advantage over the already quite competent, well-funded players who have already demonstrated significant progress in this area?
reply
Either way, AR is more suited to Apple than VR, even if more of a technical challenge.
They can see profit here, i'm sure it will be a similar price to existing products, but the price has gone down enough for Apple's type of product margin.
One of the features Apple is exploring is the ability to take a picture and then change
the depth of the photograph or the depth of specific objects in the picture later; another
would isolate an object in the image, such as a person's head, and allow it to be tilted
180 degrees. A different feature in development would use augmented reality to place
virtual effects and objects on a person, much the way Snapchat works.
I'm completely unimpressed to hear Apple working on AR if that's the best they can do.
It's a fabulously hard problem that no one has come close to solving; and to be fair, if they poured R&D $$$ into it, maybe they could make something out of it...
...but you know, since I can't use a Vive or Occulus on a mac, because of the ancient ass version of opengl they support, and the ridiculous on going split between vulkan and metal, I'm kind of unimpressed by the weight of their technical prowess at this point.
I don't believe it. General consumer AR won't come from Apple.
https://www.microsoft.com/microsoft-hololens/en-us
It isn't necessarily useful but it exists.
As for whether this is a decoy strategy... Apple aren't even promoting this so it's not a strategy on their part; it's just information pieced together from hirings, anecdotes and guesses.
Off the top of my head I can think of streaming TV, a physical TV set, AI, and self-driving cars.
Is there any evidence Apple has any advantage over the already quite competent, well-funded players who have already demonstrated significant progress in this area?
reply