Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple’s Next Big Thing: Augmented Reality (bloomberg.com)
25 points by iKenshu 45 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





I just don't see this happening, for a number of reasons related to the way Apple designs hardware - as unobtrusive, natural extensions of what we already do that you can hold but also toss aside as required.

And also because most of the "evidence" listed in the article has many other, simpler, uses in Apple's "incremental improvement" juggernaut. They can keep adding minor popular (and less risky) features without building in-your-face solutions that have uncertain acceptance.

Bloomberg might well be becoming the new Gizmodo as far as Apple coverage is concerned.

reply


I'm impressed by the ability of the press to take any new tech idea and spin that into Apple being the latent dark horse that will win the category.

Off the top of my head I can think of streaming TV, a physical TV set, AI, and self-driving cars.

Is there any evidence Apple has any advantage over the already quite competent, well-funded players who have already demonstrated significant progress in this area?

reply


One advantage could be the sales channel. Through Apple store they can easily get the products into the hand of customers. This might be quite valuable with products which you need to experience in order to understand them.

Apple's share of mobile phone market can be helpful if they want to bring in functionality that requires special features from the handset.

reply


As an Apple fan, this smells like the Apple car rumours. Moonshot projects to retain talent perhaps?

Either way, AR is more suited to Apple than VR, even if more of a technical challenge.

reply


when Apple looks at a technology it means the tech is ripe for mass production.

They can see profit here, i'm sure it will be a similar price to existing products, but the price has gone down enough for Apple's type of product margin.

reply 


    One of the features Apple is exploring is the ability to take a picture and then change 
    the depth of the photograph or the depth of specific objects in the picture later; another
    would isolate an object in the image, such as a person's head, and allow it to be tilted 
    180 degrees. A different feature in development would use augmented reality to place 
    virtual effects and objects on a person, much the way Snapchat works.
Oh come on.

I'm completely unimpressed to hear Apple working on AR if that's the best they can do.

It's a fabulously hard problem that no one has come close to solving; and to be fair, if they poured R&D $$$ into it, maybe they could make something out of it...

...but you know, since I can't use a Vive or Occulus on a mac, because of the ancient ass version of opengl they support, and the ridiculous on going split between vulkan and metal, I'm kind of unimpressed by the weight of their technical prowess at this point.

I don't believe it. General consumer AR won't come from Apple.

reply


Could this be just a decoy strategy from Apple while they work on something more tangible? AR is not a smaller disc or faster processor, AR does not exist - yet - and may very well never exist due to physical constraints (you can not paint black etc).

reply


I'm not sure what you're talking about. AR already exists:

https://www.microsoft.com/microsoft-hololens/en-us

It isn't necessarily useful but it exists.

As for whether this is a decoy strategy... Apple aren't even promoting this so it's not a strategy on their part; it's just information pieced together from hirings, anecdotes and guesses.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: