If you want a language with ADTs and exhaustive patterns out there, there's plenty to choose from. Using a language with a weak type system and then trying to wish that fact away seems pointless.
reply
In case you need to handle errors, in the end the type doesn't matter at all for you. You are interested what the implications of the error are, so the library exposing the error should just expose functions like isTemporal(e error) bool. In case you need to inform the user about the exact error, no problem, the returned error has the Error() function which shows the message, no matter the type, use that.
In case you're not matching errors, then you shouldn't worry about the type. The function returns an interface because all that should matter to you is that interface with its common behavior.
Otherwise you're just fighting the language, which doesn't make any sense, as you can just switch to Rust then.
EDIT: Though I'm really happy that people make more tools for analyzing Go code. Good job!
It's not. It's a standard way of implementing variant types. See https://golang.org/doc/faq#variant_types and https://golang.org/src/go/ast/walk.go?s=1311:1342#L41
True, it's not used often. Sum types aren't a great fit for Go (as the FAQ says), but sometimes they are exactly what you want.
> Otherwise you're just fighting the language, which doesn't make any sense, as you can just switch to Rust then.
I find these types of comments really dismissive and unhelpful. A single comment declaration and one Sunday's worth of hacking (thanks to the incredible tooling provided by Go) makes my experience using Go better. Why do I need to switch to Rust? It would take several months and significant social capital to do. (And I'm saying this as a member of the Rust library team!)
In my experience, whenever I end up writing a large type switch I take it as a code smell. All those cases should be an interface method. Only in rare instances (base case serialization of builtin types for example) would I really think type switches make sense.
(not that someone can't be both, of course)
Indeed! I've been writing Go code daily for years. My open source life is just a bit more consumed by Rust these days. :-)
> The go-sumtype command recognizes this pattern, but it needs a small amount of help to recognize which interfaces should be treated as sum types
Why is this? Have you tried detecting sum types automatically? Maybe some heuristics like: package-level declaration of the interface, has an unexported method, has more than one type that implements it, maybe also the interface itself is exported.
The Go vs Rust narrative seems to have thankfully mostly gone away (although I'm sure it will never die out completely). The areas that they're targeted and the things that they are best for have now become clearer to the community at large, and they don't necessarily overlap that much.
That said, I don't use either of them at work, so I'd interested to hear a counter-argument.
Rust is more in the C/C++ role - 'systems programming'. This leans more towards things like command line tools, system daemons, OS kernels, embedded work on small processors etc. Doing performance intensive tasks in Firefox is probably Rust's most well known application.
That's not say that there are overlap areas where they can't both work well, but those aren't so much the areas of emphasis.
I am not aware of that. Has something changed recently? Though IMO Rust's strength could lead interesting usage in Data processing/analytics platform like Hadoop/Spark etc as opposed to Go like web services.
If you want a language with ADTs and exhaustive patterns out there, there's plenty to choose from. Using a language with a weak type system and then trying to wish that fact away seems pointless.
reply