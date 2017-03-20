"In its video touting Amazon Go, the company said it was aiming to open the site to the public in “early 2017,” and it hasn’t provided an update to that timing. But the technology has been crashing in tests when the store gets too crowded and requires human quality control, people watching video images to make sure customers are charged for the right things, according to a person familiar with the plan."
Not super familiar with image recognition but do you think that's just a failure of the training data set or a much more complex technical problem?
reply
(I bet their deep learning team is having a lot of fun trying to figure out how to make RNNs rather than CNNs scale and train well...)
This is funny. Because these aren't unpredictable scenarios at all in a grocery store, unless you are having to write software to deal with them.
The big new challenge is telling the difference between a shoplifter and a normal software error. But that is only relevent for the most sophisticated shoplifting ideas.
http://www.fmi.org/research-resources/supermarket-facts
Amazon barely makes money on retail operations. What is their rationalization in getting into this market?
>“Amazon wants to be the first thing any consumer thinks of when they need to buy anything,” said Jim Hertel, a senior vice president at marketing technology company Inmar Inc. “Food is the largest retail category. They can’t do what they want to do without grocery and they’re definitely not going to give up.”
I'd also imagine Amazon thinks they can do much better than a 1.7% margin by leveraging all of the improvements to their approach outlined in the article.
But. One difference was that At&T got something for agreeing (able to sell computers). What is Amazon prevented from doing??????
[1] The case, one of Greene's first after being named to the bench, resulted in the 1982 consent decree between AT&T and the Federal Trade Commission. The consent decree, later amended and usually called the modified final judgment (MFJ), provided for the Bell System divestiture, AT&T's spin off of the seven Regional Bell Operating Companies (RBOCs). The conclusion of the case freed AT&T to enter the computer industry, from which it had previously been barred
But if sell products fast("inventory turnover - TTM") and re-use the money, with $100, you can sell $1000 of product per year,getting 17% yearly ROI.
But of course 1.7% is low so it's not easy staying on the positive side of profit.
I don't really think out what I need days in advance. I'm like, "oh, I'm out of... whatever, I'll go to ShopRite today."
It lures inventors and retailers with shopping volume
and frequency, and then sinks them with low margin.
Grocery margins are razor thin. Local/Regional competition is insane.
"In its video touting Amazon Go, the company said it was aiming to open the site to the public in “early 2017,” and it hasn’t provided an update to that timing. But the technology has been crashing in tests when the store gets too crowded and requires human quality control, people watching video images to make sure customers are charged for the right things, according to a person familiar with the plan."
Not super familiar with image recognition but do you think that's just a failure of the training data set or a much more complex technical problem?
reply