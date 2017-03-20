Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Amazon’s Battle to Break into the $800B Grocery Market (bloomberg.com)
41 points by pratap103 2 hours ago





I know this discusses a few strategic plays Amazon is making but shortfalls of the self-checkout project (AmazonGo) are interesting:

"In its video touting Amazon Go, the company said it was aiming to open the site to the public in “early 2017,” and it hasn’t provided an update to that timing. But the technology has been crashing in tests when the store gets too crowded and requires human quality control, people watching video images to make sure customers are charged for the right things, according to a person familiar with the plan."

Not super familiar with image recognition but do you think that's just a failure of the training data set or a much more complex technical problem?

When the demo was released, people had a lot of questions about how the cameras would deal with occlusions and products being covered up by bodies and odd angles. Recognizing and localizing and tracking a single person picking up individual items slowly is a much easier task than tracking many people in a crowd crisscrossing and blocking the camera constantly; that it is apparently failing in exactly the scaled up realistic scenarios where you would predict increased failures points to it being a genuine difficulty and not simply too few crowded scenes in the training set.

“It takes a lot of time and experimentation to work through unpredictable scenarios like a child picking up an item or a person wearing sunglasses or a face muffler,” he said.

This is funny. Because these aren't unpredictable scenarios at all in a grocery store, unless you are having to write software to deal with them.

I'll be a believer when it can handle a Thomas Crown scenario - multiple people in the same outfit crisscrossing around each other. While a bowler hat flashmob is unlikely, a group of similar dark jackets etc isn't.

Actually, you can't forget the possibility that someone will attack it, for profit or even just the lulz. If you have the idea I can pretty much promise someone's going to try it long before there's a 1000 of these stores.

People are attacking regular stores' checkout systems already. We call those people shoplifters. And our normal method of dealing with them (have a human that catches a few of them to deter the more law-abiding citizens) will work equally well in a checkout-less store.

The big new challenge is telling the difference between a shoplifter and a normal software error. But that is only relevent for the most sophisticated shoplifting ideas.

Grocery net margins are 1.7%.

http://www.fmi.org/research-resources/supermarket-facts

Amazon barely makes money on retail operations. What is their rationalization in getting into this market?

From the article

>“Amazon wants to be the first thing any consumer thinks of when they need to buy anything,” said Jim Hertel, a senior vice president at marketing technology company Inmar Inc. “Food is the largest retail category. They can’t do what they want to do without grocery and they’re definitely not going to give up.”

I'd also imagine Amazon thinks they can do much better than a 1.7% margin by leveraging all of the improvements to their approach outlined in the article.

2030: Government breaks up Amazon into smaller companies.

Margins don't tell whole story of that business.If you start with $100 and sell $100 worth of products each year, than yes, your profit will be 1.7%.

But if sell products fast("inventory turnover - TTM") and re-use the money, with $100, you can sell $1000 of product per year,getting 17% yearly ROI.

But of course 1.7% is low so it's not easy staying on the positive side of profit.

i'd love it if they could do this in a way that ensures quality. my biggest problem with amazon currently is even with things as simple as cologne or cookware, you can't tell if what you'll get is real or a cheap knockoff.

So, my problem with this: I can't usually get things delivered in the same day I want them, and sometimes even the next day. There's no slot available and so on.

I don't really think out what I need days in advance. I'm like, "oh, I'm out of... whatever, I'll go to ShopRite today."

    It lures inventors and retailers with shopping volume
    and frequency, and then sinks them with low margin.
That is really the only quote you need to read.

Grocery margins are razor thin. Local/Regional competition is insane.

