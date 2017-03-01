Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
DeepMind in talks with National Grid to reduce UK energy use by 10% (arstechnica.co.uk)
The DeepMind datacenter project was very interesting, but a lot of the ML people I spoke to were quite dubious about how much of it was genuinely down to new AI/neural networks, and how much of it was Google PR to justify how much they spent on DeepMind.

> DeepMind trained a neural network to more accurately predict future cooling requirements, in turn reducing the power usage of the cooling system by 40 percent.

But when you look at the DeepMind blog post (https://deepmind.com/blog/deepmind-ai-reduces-google-data-ce...), it looks like the 40% model is comparing to a baseline of doing nothing. So the question is : is this really something you require an AI research powerhouse like DeepMind for, or is it something a regular data science team could do?

I was going to say, I feel like this could be done with excel and some historical data combined with weather forecasting.

that being said, even if ML gets you a 0.5% advantage over spreadsheet math, that is a non-trivial amount of savings on a national scale.

>> Google PR to justify how much they spent on DeepMind - why would google try justifying for Deep mind and not to other tens-to-hundreds of companies it acquires in a year ?

Heh. If only they mandate to replace a majority of the crappy wooden + single-pane windows they have in most houses, that let all of the heat out and wind and noise in, with normal, double-glaze windows with good insulation, they would cut the energy footprint in HALF, I'm sure...

I like these guys who are already running a "virtual power station" which can smooth out the peaks by switching off non-vital power loads:

http://www.openenergi.com/

With Machine Learning, natch: http://www.openenergi.com/virtual-power-station-with-big-dat...

I doubt this will use deep learning though. DL works best at detecting patterns in large quantities of data, whereas the time series data here is limited to just a few years...and the system has changed over those year, and continues to change significantly. I'd guess that 10% is the cost of ensuring supply, i.e. spinning up generators as contingency - any attempt to shave saving from that may increase risk of power outages. Doing so while maintaining the same power outage risk is the goal here, but I think it would be hard to prove that some new clever strategy has the same risk levels. In this respect 10% sounds ambitious to me.

I know a couple people working on using deep learning for financial timeseries. It can be beneficial even with relatively limited data (a couple of years with high granularity).

I also think the 10% figure is quite ambitious; especially given that they are at an early stage of negotiations.

It might be reducing transmission losses by 10%.

Ie. trying to prefer supply near users to reduce losses in long transmission cables.

The whole thing seems rather tricky though, because the entire grid right now is run on a market based approach, where suppliers and users bid for the right to sell/use power every half hour. The ML in that case would have to be given to every company to make smarter bids.

Yeh I'd guess electronic exchange financial time series have a lot of interesting dynamics at very fine detail because of high frequency trading, so it's a very different system than a power grid in that respect. And for the record I regard HFT as mostly being a wasteful activity that effectively amounts to a tax on using electronic exchanges - ok there's a fuzzy line between arbitrage (useful) and full on HFT (which is clearly pointless IMO).

I don't know much about electric grid engineering - are there opportunities for a ML approach to increase efficiency in ways other than the sort of better supply forecasting implied by this article.

The article does mention the losses involved in long distance transmission, but surely traditional approaches can already yield fairly well optimised planning for improving this sort of efficiency?

(Finally, this article seems quite light on details to me & doesn't mention a source Google press release or anything like that with more specifics. Maybe just better supply forecasting could yield bigger benefits that I imagine...)

This is about prediction of supply. In other words, becoming a weather forecasting organization, mainly wind and clouds/shadow.

Demand is predictable so little to gain there.

How big is the market of providing excess demand? If I can turn on the AC or charge electric cars in the millions, what can I earn as a company?

This title misses the following words; "suggests they can", "proposes to", or my personal favourite "something something ai solves all your problems"

come on folks, we can be better than this.

