> DeepMind trained a neural network to more accurately predict future cooling requirements, in turn reducing the power usage of the cooling system by 40 percent.
But when you look at the DeepMind blog post (https://deepmind.com/blog/deepmind-ai-reduces-google-data-ce...), it looks like the 40% model is comparing to a baseline of doing nothing. So the question is : is this really something you require an AI research powerhouse like DeepMind for, or is it something a regular data science team could do?
that being said, even if ML gets you a 0.5% advantage over spreadsheet math, that is a non-trivial amount of savings on a national scale.
http://www.openenergi.com/
With Machine Learning, natch: http://www.openenergi.com/virtual-power-station-with-big-dat...
I also think the 10% figure is quite ambitious; especially given that they are at an early stage of negotiations.
Ie. trying to prefer supply near users to reduce losses in long transmission cables.
The whole thing seems rather tricky though, because the entire grid right now is run on a market based approach, where suppliers and users bid for the right to sell/use power every half hour. The ML in that case would have to be given to every company to make smarter bids.
The article does mention the losses involved in long distance transmission, but surely traditional approaches can already yield fairly well optimised planning for improving this sort of efficiency?
(Finally, this article seems quite light on details to me & doesn't mention a source Google press release or anything like that with more specifics. Maybe just better supply forecasting could yield bigger benefits that I imagine...)
Demand is predictable so little to gain there.
How big is the market of providing excess demand? If I can turn on the AC or charge electric cars in the millions, what can I earn as a company?
come on folks, we can be better than this.
