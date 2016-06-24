Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
U.K. to Trigger Brexit March 29, Starting Two Years of Talks (bloomberg.com)
i wonder what the results of a referendum about joining the EU would look like if it was done today.

The referendum results really saddened me, but at this point the sooner this is over, the better.

There were any number of ways that they could have backed out of this disaster in a politically acceptable way. A second referendum on a specific plan for what "leaving the EU" actually means, for example.

It would be an uncomfortable situation, but it's vastly preferable to a decade or more of economic turmoil. Not to mention the probable loss of Scotland, huge questions about the Irish border, etc etc.

Only took them 9⅕ months! (With nought achieved in the meantime, too.)

I wouldn't say _nothing_ was achieved http://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=GBP&to=USD&view=1Y

:(

Any idea of how this will affect the currency?

It will likely continue to tank :(

Which one?

Robert Mercer owns Cambridge Analytica, a Facebook analytics company for targeted advertising and Breitbart.com. He was President Trumps major donor.

Allegedly [1] he has close ties to Farrage & UKIP and has donated undeclared services to the Brexit leave campaign (in kind donations above £1000 must be declared).

How effective are Cambridge Analytica's targeted advertisments ? Might they have swayed this close vote ? Or indeed the American vote (Trump reportedly spent much less the Democrats campaigning).

Cambridge Analytica Brexit voter data would exist outside European Data protection. Is it hyperbole to ask if Analytica used facebook data to target British fears with Breitbart clickbait, were adverts targetted to individuals ?

Why would Mercer care about Brexit ? Does Analytica work for other European campaigns ?

Dark propaganda or fake news ?

[1] https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/feb/26/us-billiona...

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/robert-mercer-...

http://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2017/02/26/512152/Billionaire-T...

Any sense of how this will affect London tech?

Keep a close eye on EU data protection/retention laws and agreements and how Brexit will affect the UK's ability to trade with the EU in that way.

Currently the UK's Department For Brexit has stated they have no idea what will happen there.

That's likely to have an impact on any tech company trading with the EU that uses or accesses personal data.

Google[1], Apple[2] and Dyson[3] (ok, not quite London) are making quite big noises about big new offices, so I guess things can't be that bad? Possibly they're betting on picking up lots of tech staff cheap if the banks start leaving London?

[1] https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/nov/15/google-co... [2] http://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/revealed-apple-to-crea... [3] http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-wiltshire-39117982

The big companies that already have a presence in multiple European cities won't have a big impact on staff. Take Google for example, people staying in London can keep working at that office, people that want to leave (or are forced to leave) can work in many of the other European locations (e.g. Berlin, Paris, Zurich, Vienna).

Smaller tech companies will probably be hit the hardest if they only have a London presence and they lose half of their employees. Depending on the employee composition, it may even make sense to move the company entirely to another country in Europe.

> Depending on the employee composition, it may even make sense to move the company entirely to another country in Europe.

Similarly, if you're starting a company it probably makes sense to make Berlin or somewhere like that your home. Why risk potentially having your supply of engineers reduced dramatically post-Brexit? Funding could start to dry up in the UK for the same reason.

If I was incorporating in Europe today (and didn't need SEIS/EIS) I think I'd look at Ireland, Berlin and Estonia. Basically, the criteria would be:

1). Is it easy to do most company filing work, taxes, VAT etc. on-line 2). Is it easy to open a business bank account there 3). Are investors familiar with that country 4). Is the required paid up share capital on incorporation small 5). Can all of the directors be non-resident

Why would they lose half their employees?

The only way Brexit involves people being forced to leave where they live is if the EU forces it to happen. The UK has already said many times it wants to take that possibility off the table as soon as possible.

Assuming that the UK does end up with tighter immigration controls from the EU, getting staff in future is going to be harder, even if those already here aren't forced to leave.

Whether those controls will actually make any difference to highly-educated, well-paid, in-demand employees like software developers, I don't know.


James Dyson was pro-Brexit anyway, so that might affect whether you consider Dyson (the business) to be a meaningful data point.

It feels like pretty much everyone is adopting a "wait and see" attitude. But i've yet to meet anyone who thinks it's going to be a positive impact.

"Wait and See" == "Uncertainty". I work for a FTSE100 and nobody in management is talking about it. Nobody. It's head in the sand time as far as we're concerned, although I imagine there's frantic discussions going on upstairs.

Tech people are already leaving and not being replaced, I'm ready to quit my six-figures and bail out while the going's relatively good - just have to await my EU spouse getting their residency so we can definitely move back and forth freely.

I know a company that's actually relocating its HQ from the US to the UK (it's a small startup). The CEO is moving to London for personal reasons, so that's one factor, but another is simply a bet that there will be no EU deal and corporation taxes will be lowered a lot as a result.

So in April 2019, the NHS's budget will increase by £350 million / week. Right?

Not only has that been ruled out, but costs to the UK of being outside the EU are currently being estimated at around £60bn/year, so we will in fact have £1.15bn a week less to go around.

Meanwhile NHS bosses are already warning they can't hit the target budgets for next year, and we're about to see the currency deflate to a point where imports - including agricultural produce - is going to rise in price dramatically.

There is a small chance that the EU might now decide to give more generous terms than they have indicated in the past to the UK, and all will be well. That looks unlikely however.

Not only that: there will be no more unwanted immigrants, there are no more negative effects of globalization, the tories will care about remote rural areas, the queen gets a new ship, making decisions doesn't require talking to your neighbors, the economy will boom, the empire will be a large free trade zone, ...

Though, not everything is rosy: The Germans will still win the football games.

And "Rule Britannia" will blare from every lamp post on a constant loop. Glorious!

I think this was the proposal of a campaign group, not of the Givernment. The campaign group aren't in power, even though the referendum went their way. So it isn't reasonable to expect policies they proposed would be be enacted, whether or not you support the policy or the policy made any sense.

There was an official leave and an official remain campaign (as well as some unofficial ones). The £350m NHS promise was part of the official leave campaign headed by Boris and Gove.

"The pledge was central to the official Vote Leave campaign and was controversially emblazoned on the side of the bus which shuttled Boris Johnson and Michael Gove around the country. "[0][1]

[0] http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/06/24/nigel-farage-350-...

[1] https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/brexit-vote-...

They weren't representing HM Government when they made those suggestions. I think the claim didn't make sense either, but it wasn't proposed by any group with the authority to enact it. It wasn't a general election and Vote Leave haven't formed a government or written a Queen's Speech.

Boris Johnson is a senior member of the government and the reason the promise isn't being fulfilled isn't because the government don't want to do it - it's because it was utter nonsense and never possible as a result of the referendum.

reply


That's a cop out. If they didn't have the means to deliver on their promises they shouldn't have made the claims.

They took highly populist positions, completely divorced from reality just to win votes, then shrugged their shoulders post-referendum when asked how they would be implemented.

But they didn't say 'we will'. It wasn't a promise. They said 'let's' - it was a suggestion of what they thought should be done. You've imagined the promise part, and you'd be foolish to accept it as a promise, because clearly the group did not have that authority.

With the Scottish and Irish no longer apart of/a drain on the UK by then there should be plenty of extra capital available for the NHS. /s

This is very depressing news. For those not living in the UK, I cannot recall a time in recent memory when UK politics has felt so dysfunctional, oppressive or regressive than it currently is.

Were you around in 2008? Coop about to be bailed out. It's like old times!

Worth talking of the pros and cons of a Democracy vs. a Republic. Are we sure listening to a lot of people makes long term sense?

Here's a little anecdote: https://www.indy100.com/article/brexit-leave-remain-voters-1...

Problem is, a non-binding referendum with just a binary subject with virtually zero clarity on how the process will be exercised was shoved down our throats. It's easy to blame the masses but the real problem was created by the politicians (e.g. David Cameron/the Tories) and their arrogance and short-sightedness.

It was a war of the negatives.

Neither side chose to express the positives.

Brexiters were portrayed as small-minded xenophobes.

The EU took the "We won't throw you a bone, what are you going to do about it?" approach.

If there was a middle-ground option it would have won by a landslide.

I don't see large enough majority worthy of this amount of change.

Not to mention the lack of coherent opposition from Labour.

"Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that."

-George Carlin

Really makes you wonder if the populous can be trusted to make big decisions. I'd like to think I'm a smart person but I'm not sure if I'm smart enough (or dumb enough) for politics.

>> Really makes you wonder if the populous can be trusted to make big decisions

They can't. That's why we elect representatives who should be talking to experts and figuring out the impact of decisions. And then for some reason they take the biggest decision of our generation, give it to us, lie to us about the impact, and tell us to ignore the experts.

> representatives who should be talking to experts

"I think the people in this country have had enough of experts" - Michael Gove

Experts are easily corrupted, and so there's an expert to argue every position.

They still know a hell of a lot more than the average joe. Listen to both sides and make an informed decision. Don't dismiss them and expect to know more.

I have a much more usual one for you: don't listen to anyone and pick whatever the guy that gives half of the money into your pocket says.

If someone is willing to pay me £100k to vote for a bill and someone else is willing to pay me £200k to against it then, by the Law of Free Markets, voting against is the best option.

It's not unusual that important topics require more than a simple majority.

Or a Democracy vs Epistocracy.

I realize how stupid I am in a lot of areas. And if I think I'm better than others, it's in my ability to realize my shortcomings.

If only people more knowledgable than me ruled (and there's obviously nothing stopping me from learning/becoming more involved), I'd be very happy, even if I knew too little to get a vote.

The problem with all variants of "only subgroup x should be able to vote" is the potential for abuse. Who writes the test? Who grades the test? Who defines the correct answers? And so on. As long as we don't have a solution for that all "only subgroup x may vote"-systems are not really feasible.

