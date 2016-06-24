reply
It would be an uncomfortable situation, but it's vastly preferable to a decade or more of economic turmoil. Not to mention the probable loss of Scotland, huge questions about the Irish border, etc etc.
Allegedly [1] he has close ties to Farrage & UKIP and has donated undeclared services to the Brexit leave campaign (in kind donations above £1000 must be declared).
How effective are Cambridge Analytica's targeted advertisments ? Might they have swayed this close vote ? Or indeed the American vote (Trump reportedly spent much less the Democrats campaigning).
Cambridge Analytica Brexit voter data would exist outside European Data protection. Is it hyperbole to ask if Analytica used facebook data to target British fears with Breitbart clickbait, were adverts targetted to individuals ?
Why would Mercer care about Brexit ? Does Analytica work for other European campaigns ?
Dark propaganda or fake news ?
Currently the UK's Department For Brexit has stated they have no idea what will happen there.
That's likely to have an impact on any tech company trading with the EU that uses or accesses personal data.
Smaller tech companies will probably be hit the hardest if they only have a London presence and they lose half of their employees. Depending on the employee composition, it may even make sense to move the company entirely to another country in Europe.
Similarly, if you're starting a company it probably makes sense to make Berlin or somewhere like that your home. Why risk potentially having your supply of engineers reduced dramatically post-Brexit? Funding could start to dry up in the UK for the same reason.
1). Is it easy to do most company filing work, taxes, VAT etc. on-line
2). Is it easy to open a business bank account there
3). Are investors familiar with that country
4). Is the required paid up share capital on incorporation small
5). Can all of the directors be non-resident
The only way Brexit involves people being forced to leave where they live is if the EU forces it to happen. The UK has already said many times it wants to take that possibility off the table as soon as possible.
Whether those controls will actually make any difference to highly-educated, well-paid, in-demand employees like software developers, I don't know.
Tech people are already leaving and not being replaced, I'm ready to quit my six-figures and bail out while the going's relatively good - just have to await my EU spouse getting their residency so we can definitely move back and forth freely.
Meanwhile NHS bosses are already warning they can't hit the target budgets for next year, and we're about to see the currency deflate to a point where imports - including agricultural produce - is going to rise in price dramatically.
There is a small chance that the EU might now decide to give more generous terms than they have indicated in the past to the UK, and all will be well. That looks unlikely however.
Though, not everything is rosy: The Germans will still win the football games.
"The pledge was central to the official Vote Leave campaign and was controversially emblazoned on the side of the bus which shuttled Boris Johnson and Michael Gove around the country. "[0][1]
They took highly populist positions, completely divorced from reality just to win votes, then shrugged their shoulders post-referendum when asked how they would be implemented.
Problem is, a non-binding referendum with just a binary subject with virtually zero clarity on how the process will be exercised was shoved down our throats. It's easy to blame the masses but the real problem was created by the politicians (e.g. David Cameron/the Tories) and their arrogance and short-sightedness.
Neither side chose to express the positives.
Brexiters were portrayed as small-minded xenophobes.
The EU took the "We won't throw you a bone, what are you going to do about it?" approach.
If there was a middle-ground option it would have won by a landslide.
I don't see large enough majority worthy of this amount of change.
-George Carlin
Really makes you wonder if the populous can be trusted to make big decisions. I'd like to think I'm a smart person but I'm not sure if I'm smart enough (or dumb enough) for politics.
They can't. That's why we elect representatives who should be talking to experts and figuring out the impact of decisions. And then for some reason they take the biggest decision of our generation, give it to us, lie to us about the impact, and tell us to ignore the experts.
"I think the people in this country have had enough of experts" - Michael Gove
I realize how stupid I am in a lot of areas. And if I think I'm better than others, it's in my ability to realize my shortcomings.
If only people more knowledgable than me ruled (and there's obviously nothing stopping me from learning/becoming more involved), I'd be very happy, even if I knew too little to get a vote.
