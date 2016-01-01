|
|Ask HN: Competitor is successful with black hat seo
|
58 points by throwmesomeseo 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite
|Hey guys - for some time our startup did organic link building and technical seo. We ranked for a year approximately as our closest competitor. Since the end of 2016 he is increasing the number of incoming links massively by adding bridge sites. These have keyword heavy domains and keyword heavy content with all links pointing to their site.
Contrary to seo consultants opinions we've ask ("don't worry") this (for all I know) works for them. They have now left us quite behind in rankings. As we are still not a known b2b marketplace brand and depend on seo this is hurting.
Ahrefs/Semrush does not report other large changes in their technical seo or link structure beside this massive buildup of bridge sites.
What would you do? We don't want to engage in the same tactics, should we?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
I run a few sites and have seen competition pop up very fast, outrank me for a few months (one was even for almost a year), and then disappear completely.
You then have a choice, ride these waves out, or play in the mud. At some point, Bad SEO will get caught and penalized/de-indexed, which for anyone that's not a household name, can entirely ruin your business if this is a main lead channel.
I hate to sound generic but I think you just have to stay on your path, and bolster your own link profile with good links. This might be a good opportunity to hunt mid/longtail queries to boost traffic in less competitive SERPs.
reply