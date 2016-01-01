|
|Ask HN: Competitor is successful with black hat seo
|Hey guys - for some time our startup did organic link building and technical seo. We ranked for a year approximately as our closest competitor. Since the end of 2016 he is increasing the number of incoming links massively by adding bridge sites. These have keyword heavy domains and keyword heavy content with all links pointing to their site.
Contrary to seo consultants opinions we've ask ("don't worry") this (for all I know) works for them. They have now left us quite behind in rankings. As we are still not a known b2b marketplace brand and depend on seo this is hurting.
Ahrefs/Semrush does not report other large changes in their technical seo or link structure beside this massive buildup of bridge sites.
What would you do? We don't want to engage in the same tactics, should we?
If they are keyword stuffed junk then your SEO people are right penguin slammed keyword stuffing hard. I know because I was using these tactics back then. On the other hand a keyword specific micro site with useful information can rank and likely eventually pass on useful pagerank to the main site.
The question I don't have the answer to is the period of time the site becomes beneficial. If you buy a new domain and setup a micro site I personally think it will take a year or more before the linked domain can benefit based on what I've seen. I base this on the fact when the micro site starts to rank itself and receives traffic. At that point I think it is safe to assume some rank is being passed onto the main site.
So if I were in your shoes I'd analyze the age of the bridge/micro site, quality of content and the ranking for the targeted keywords for that domain to decide if your competition is benefitting from it.
