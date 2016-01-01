Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Competitor is successful with black hat seo
Hey guys - for some time our startup did organic link building and technical seo. We ranked for a year approximately as our closest competitor. Since the end of 2016 he is increasing the number of incoming links massively by adding bridge sites. These have keyword heavy domains and keyword heavy content with all links pointing to their site.

Contrary to seo consultants opinions we've ask ("don't worry") this (for all I know) works for them. They have now left us quite behind in rankings. As we are still not a known b2b marketplace brand and depend on seo this is hurting.

Ahrefs/Semrush does not report other large changes in their technical seo or link structure beside this massive buildup of bridge sites.

What would you do? We don't want to engage in the same tactics, should we?






If the bridge sites pass the test of being legitimately useful information rather than just spammy then I wouldn't consider what they are doing as black hat. This test is subjective or at the mercy of Google's current algorithm.

If they are keyword stuffed junk then your SEO people are right penguin slammed keyword stuffing hard. I know because I was using these tactics back then. On the other hand a keyword specific micro site with useful information can rank and likely eventually pass on useful pagerank to the main site.

The question I don't have the answer to is the period of time the site becomes beneficial. If you buy a new domain and setup a micro site I personally think it will take a year or more before the linked domain can benefit based on what I've seen. I base this on the fact when the micro site starts to rank itself and receives traffic. At that point I think it is safe to assume some rank is being passed onto the main site.

So if I were in your shoes I'd analyze the age of the bridge/micro site, quality of content and the ranking for the targeted keywords for that domain to decide if your competition is benefitting from it.

"Black hat" SEO will almost always work in the short term.

I run a few sites and have seen competition pop up very fast, outrank me for a few months (one was even for almost a year), and then disappear completely.

You then have a choice, ride these waves out, or play in the mud. At some point, Bad SEO will get caught and penalized/de-indexed, which for anyone that's not a household name, can entirely ruin your business if this is a main lead channel.

I hate to sound generic but I think you just have to stay on your path, and bolster your own link profile with good links. This might be a good opportunity to hunt mid/longtail queries to boost traffic in less competitive SERPs.

As a secondary, bigger picture thought, I think this is also an opportunity to hunt for more inbound channels. Relying too much on SEO is playing with fire.

I work in SEO and regularly see large, poor quality link networks benefit sites, despite all Google's efforts. Other people have already suggested reporting the sites, but in practice you will never be able to keep up with someone who is really putting effort into this tactic.

It's best to avoid fighting this head on and stick to doing things properly - content, presentation and links. You may be under pressure now, but it's worth it in the long run. They will get their comeuppance.

If you're lucky you might even get an cryptic answer from the source during one of the Google Webmasters Hangouts - https://plus.google.com/collection/8926cB

(If you're interested I'm happy to have a five minute look in case I spot an opportunity you might have missed.)

If you feel it is web spam, I would report them to the search engines.

For Google: https://www.google.com/webmasters/tools/spamreport

And you can submit feedback to Bing on a search results page -- be detailed!

It may not be fast, but it helps them.

The problem with this is there is a whole industry around what is called 'negative SEO' which has basically defeated the purpose of these reporting tools.

It goes like this. You want to hurt a competitor so you hire an SEO agency to do a bunch of black hat stuff to the competitor's site. Then you report the competitor's site to google in hopes that they penalize them. Now google is put in an awkward position where the site that looks guilty is actually innocent.

For Google, the best place to focus is moving away from penalties for the most part and just trying to devalue spammy tactics. It'll never be perfect, but at least this way you avoid companies attacking each other.

Do you know how they detect those? It looks that even pages with 100 links pointing to only one other site, with spammy domains and keyword stuffed texts still help with Google.

I'd first check if those "bridge sites" are really black hat or simply a very labour-intensive and effective way for them to increase their SEO efforts. What's the quality of those sites like?

Also, sometimes sites have a short-lived improvement on Google by using black hat tactics. However, sooner or later Google catches up and penalizes them. So be careful about copying them!

The quality is low. It's spun text I assume by some interns or outsourced. They don't make any sense to people looking for info on the subject.

But when you only need it for the next funding found, the means justify the ends

Organic marketing means you have 10 million dollars from other people and 500 instagram followers and begging your own employees for likes. It means you waste $10,000 per day celebrating over a brief 200 person bump in your daily active users. It means one retweet has you saying "we're blowing up!"

a DIY content farm is still against googles guidelines - and what exactly do you mean by bridge site?

I suspect the OP is in a non English speaking country where anecdotally there is a lot more spammy crap going down.

More people probably use doorway site.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doorway_page

It's surprising how well spam tactics from a decade ago still work in US SERPs honestly.

Can you report them to google?

Theoretically yes: https://www.google.com/webmasters/tools/spamreport?hl=en

No idea if it has any impact.

I bet part of the black hat SEO toolkit involves a distributed reporting of your competitors as spam using this exact link.

reply


Yes I can, but I'm not sure if it helps.

Be happy to evaluate your site vs. the competitors and then give an opinion..

Good call to take it public, it's the only way to solve such an issue in time. Just wait until Matt Cutts or one of his team shows up here on HN to have a look at this problem.

(Matt Cutts left Google eons ago; he formally resigned last December but had been on leave of absence long long long before that.)

Based on the downvotes I received it seems that enough people still recognize him to get my point across.

