You Don't Really Need an Anti-Virus App Anymore
(
gizmodo.com
)
1 point
by
sushobhan
9 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
DrScump
7 minutes ago
Saying you don't need an
additional, paid
antivirus/antimalware app is not the same as saying you don't need one altogether. The article ignores that Windows Defender, in fact,
is
an antivirus app, since it is optional and easily disabled or deleted.
