|Ask HN: Background Check – Job title mismatch
|I got an job offer and final stage is background check via third party.
In my second job, my official job title is C# Developer while in my resume I wrote C# Tech Lead.
I wrote C# Tech Lead because during last year in my second job, I was mentoring 3 juniors and responsible for tech stack architecture.
However, I am afraid that my potential employee will rescind job offer because of job title mismatch.
What I think is explain to potential employee when they decided rescind job offer.
Any better advice?
