Ask HN: Background Check – Job title mismatch

In my second job, my official job title is C# Developer while in my resume I wrote C# Tech Lead.

I wrote C# Tech Lead because during last year in my second job, I was mentoring 3 juniors and responsible for tech stack architecture.

However, I am afraid that my potential employee will rescind job offer because of job title mismatch.

What I think is explain to potential employee when they decided rescind job offer.

Any better advice?