Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
SwatchOS: Not a Smart Decision (mondaynote.com)
10 points by KKKKkkkk1 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Pebble had its own OS, the various fitness trackers have their own OS, I don't necessarily see things as grim as the author makes them out to be.

Especially if it lets the device last longer than 24-48 hours on a single charge.

reply


Pebble is dead anyway.

reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swatch_Internet_Time

anyone remember this?

reply


Not me.

reply


I will never use a smartwatch that won't last 4-5 days without charging.

It is the sole reason I gave in and got a Pebble; and now that my watch's hardware broke and the company was absorbed, I don't plan on buying another smartwatch unless I get an offer as good as that.

To achieve what they did, Pebble went with a low resolution screen and a low-power microcontroller with their own OS. If Swatch wants to do the same, they have my attention.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: