Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: I got duped into working on legacy code, should I leave?
23 points by throwawaysbdi 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 29 comments | favorite
I recently moved cross country to work on what was supposed to be a fairly nice, new stack. I love my new city but the job is killing me.

Its legacy code dating back more than 20 years. I'm afraid that my skills will rot if I stay too long. The code quality is also horrible and its making me hate coding.

The company talks about how we're just around the corner transitioning to newer stuff. After talking to some veterans, apparently it's been "right around the corner" for years.

I was hired for my React and Typescript skills/interest and it's been months with no signs of being able to use them. I'm not good with their current stack but I have no interest in learning it because its so obsolete. I'm beginning to think that they mislead new employees because otherwise they would ask for a lot more money or walk away.

I'm torn about my best course of action. I'm not good at my job because I don't know their tech. I'm not good with their tech because I hate it and I'm bitter that I was lied to. I can't mentally force myself to learn this ancient shit. On the other hand, they're paying me, so I owe them something right?

The best solution for me is definitely to just get a job somewhere else, but I've only been at my current job for a few months. Should I just stick it out and hope I don't get fired for underperforming?






Couple of questions to focus your decision making:

Did they pay for your relocation expenses? If so, is there a clause in your employment contract to pay it back if you leave within a given period of time?

Do you want to stay in your new city?

If you are unhappy enough to leave, then why not bail up the manager who hired you, tell them point-blank that they lied to you and you know that the "round the corner" talk is just window dressing. Demand more money for your pain, etc. You should only do this if you are willing to get fired on the spot. But it is what I would do.

Immediately start looking for a new job. I would not put this one on my CV. Just mark the time as time-off to do a bit of travelling and relocating to your great new city and now that you have settled in, you are looking for work.

Don't worry about it being shitty legacy stuff. I have even worked on mainframe Cobol for a while and although I hated it, I ended up learning about a new industry and then getting a job with one of their competitors. Every silver lining has a cloud.

reply


Relo isn't a problem and I definitely want to stay in this town. I can't really mark it as time off because I already did that a while back, I don't want to end up with a lot of gaps :)

I was thinking I could just apply to other places and be honest with them... But some may also frown upon me saying bad things about my current employer

reply


Tough place to be in, and it sounds like you need to extract yourself as quickly as you can mindfully do so.

Get yourself into the right mindset for interviewing and demoing your side projects, line up some interviews, and go. When you've got an offer on the table, make the jump.

Alternatively, if you have several months of living expenses as a cushion in the bank, you could find some freelance clients and then quit.

Focus on the future, stay hopeful, and get out of there. If it's only been a few months, consider not even listing this job on your resume.

reply


I'm in almost the exact same position except possibly worse so as I'm about to be sponsored by the company to stay in Australia on a skilled work visa... So mind numbing and career stifling that I find myself her on HN wayyy more than I probably should be :/ I've mentioned my concerns with the PM and a tech-lead and get told things to the tune of 'well your other colleagues didn't have a problem...' Been here a month now. Currently trying to build up the courage to write something to the boss but I'm not sure if that's a good idea.

reply


All code is legacy code. Use it as a proving ground for learning how to deal with legacy code. Otherwise you will always be bitter and upset no matter where you go. The only way to work on greenfield projects is to start something from scratch on your own.

reply


I actually enjoy working on legacy code and improving it. I'm not suggesting you should enjoy it, it's just there's all kinds of engineers. The company should be hiring someone who does enjoy that sort of thing, and I suggest you look for another job that is closer to things you enjoy doing.

reply


I've been in a similar situation once [0], though it was really my own fault rather than being duped. Quitting fairly soon (after 7 months, IIRC) was definitely the right thing to do. I did it without arranging for a new job first, which was probably not the smart thing to do.

[0] https://www.snellman.net/blog/archive/2015-09-01-the-most-ob...

reply


If all you've got are React and Typescript, you may be better off learning how to modernize old code. There's a glut of Javascript-only programmers. What's the old code written in?

reply


Some webforms but the majority is in a much more ancient and niche language I won't name because it's too specific to this company.

reply


Walk away, please. It's clear that you hate your job. Do it now before you regret it anymore.

reply


My expenses are too high to walk away and there's nothing I can do about it for a couple years. Otherwise I would have walked out several times over.

reply


Quit... Have been through this. If it you cannot apply anything you learn in this company in your next jobs, it's a waste of your time.

reply


Put in an amount of effort that you consider professional at work (by which I mean, put in enough effort that you're proud of yourself, even if you're less productive than you'd consider ideal for someone specialising in what they need). Use React on side projects. Look for better opportunities, and be more picky and curious about the actual work you'll be doing. You owe them no more loyalty or accommodation than they've shown you by misleadingly recruiting you.

Chalk it all up to career learning... Try not to get too personally invested or discouraged.

reply


It's difficult to be proud of anything I'm doing :). Whenever I propose a design for something, I'm told to do it the fastest way which is usually a bad hack.

I'm amazed the code works at all. The stack traces are more than twenty deep sometimes. I can't stand to look at it for more than 20 minutes without a break.

I need to be more careful next time I'm looking for a job

reply


Not "proud of what you're doing", but "proud of how you're conducting yourself". Make sure you can walk out at 5pm holding your head high thinking "All things considered, I gave them good value for what they paid me today".

Also consider that "the fastest way which is usually a bad hack" is sometime the correct pragmatic approach for a legacy codebase that's in the process of being replaced. Giving them the benefit of the doubt, think about whether the elegant design is really necessary if there's a ground-up rewrite about to happen.

Even if it's demonstrably true that they've been "claiming" a rewrite is "just about to start" for a _long_ time, sometime's that's just as frustrating a thing for management as it os for the coders - management may well honestly have always believed this rewrite was supposed to have started 12-18 months ago, and that it genuinely is only weeks away from starting... Just like they believed last month and six months ago... I've _been_ "that manager" before (and I'm sure I will be again).

reply


Below link helped me to carry on while I was still there: https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2001/12/25/getting-things-don...

reply


The stack traces are more than twenty deep sometimes.

Haven't counted but I think this is totally not unusual when I work on Java which I consider a modern stack.

reply


I should clarify that's over 20 deep of our code , not counting all the framework stuff.

reply


If you leave then they're no longer paying you, so you owe them nothing, right? :)

reply


Exactly, you owe them your labor while they're still paying you. If they gave you a signing bonus or something under the assumption that you'll stay for a certain amount of time, then they will probably (justifiably) crawl it back.

Like another person said, there are people who enjoy modernizing codebases (I sometimes do myself), but if you are hating your job, do everyone a favor and make a change.

You should probably start with your manager, and explain why you are considering leaving.

reply


Look for a new job while pulling in your current paycheck. You were lied to from the start and you owe them nothing. Most of the new places will no have a problem with "job hopping" if you are honest and say you aren't working on what you were hired for. Relevant xkcd https://xkcd.com/1768/

reply


Damn that's relevant

reply


What's the legacy codebase, if I may ask (unless it identifies the company too much)?

reply


Some of it is so obsolete and unique it would probably identify the company :) . The rest is slightly less old, MS webforms.

The webforms stuff isn't much better because the code quality is the worst I've ever seen. Adding features and fixing bugs is a stochastic process because you never know what will break.

Usually fixing a bug will expose an old fix that was done improperly for the original even older bug, forcing you to undo multiple levels of hacks to implement your own. It's nightmarish

reply


Patches all the way down, it seems. I've had to deal with similar codebases. I try to fix what I can, but it always seems to be a neverending process.

Legacy codebases suck, but it doesn't stop newer codebases from sucking just as much. I've learnt that the hard way.

reply


Yes. The codebase is best described as a giant pile of hacks.

It's the culture more than the tech that causes this to happen. Every time I offer to refactor I'm told to fix it the fastest way and that's how we've been doing it for 10+years.

reply


I remember when I got hired to work on old code for an autoshop program. I actually loved it... great job though it could be tedious, but the worst thing was the boss constantly micromanaging me. I couldn't stand it. We'd have meetings about fixing things and new code to be implemented, than he would have me email him [an outline of] everything said in our meeting.

Then he would critique it to exactly what he wanted me to know about what I should have gotten out of the meeting. I'd say I spent about 3 or 4 hours a day coding and the other 4 was pretty much dedicated to putting up with his antics. Every time he would come bother me, I'd lose my focus and spend 10 or 20 minutes just trying to get into that mindset again.

You can read more about that experience here if you are interested: http://www.confessionsoftheprofessions.com/the-opportunity/

Long story short: I ended up applying to other jobs because with $40k of student loan debt and being paid $12/hr, I just wasn't ever going to move out of my mom's house. When I told him I was going to be getting another job, he offered me double my salary to stay. I thought about it and knew that he was going to hold it against me for everything.

Towards the end of my time working there, he did give me a raise for what would last a week and allowed me to work nights, so I could work in silence, as a way to try and lure me to stay and give me the "experience" of making $24/hr. Unfortunately, he also installed spy software on my computer, and questioned me about why I was on YouTube all night (I had a playlist in the background) instead of doing my job. After that, I pretty much told him it wasn't going to work out because of his mistrust of me, and I cut my final 2 weeks short.

Anyways, I ended up getting another job and this one too -- I worked on a "cold client base" that was at least 2 years old -- basically, the company sold contracts in advance and never delivered, so I was hired to help them catch up. Managed to take their "cold client base" from about 140 accounts all the way down to about 32 accounts remaining. It involved some software and collecting data. We worked in Flash. Other companies were working in HTML5.

We had an in-house programmer working on an HTML5-based platform and it was amazing. Unfortunately, I got laid off before I got to learn the new program, but apparently, after 6 months, so did everyone else and the company went out of business. Had they just released that program and pushed it, I'm pretty sure they would have been able to stay in business, but such is life.

I currently work as a web developer for a large media corporation. No regrets and I've definitely earned my salary and raises over the years. If you aren't feeling it anymore, than start looking for a new job and go for it. You have programming knowledge so it is likely you can get a job in many different places. When you go, they'll probably find someone else. We're all replaceable, for the most part.

Go do something you enjoy and get paid to do it. No sense in wasting your life away not doing something you don't really enjoy.

reply


If you were truly lied to, then at the least you should out the company because this is unacceptable - especially given that they had you move across the country for this. If they don't face any consequences for what they did, then they'll continue to exploit others like they did to you.

reply


It's too small a company to maintain my anonymity. Small enough that it's unlikely to burn any fellow HN readers if that makes it any better

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: