Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Update for Customers with Bitcoin Stored on GDAX (gdax.com)
10 points by wslh 27 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





For someone who isn't "in the know" when it comes to Bitcoin, what is Bitcoin Unlimited and what does it mean for the average user?

reply


This seems suicidal, what a terrible idea to change things in this way just when the idea was getting some traction. It will set a precedent that there is a lot more uncertainty in cryptocurrencies and hold back adoption.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: