Update for Customers with Bitcoin Stored on GDAX
10 points
by
wslh
27 minutes ago
ubercow
3 minutes ago
For someone who isn't "in the know" when it comes to Bitcoin, what is Bitcoin Unlimited and what does it mean for the average user?
eigenvalue
12 minutes ago
This seems suicidal, what a terrible idea to change things in this way just when the idea was getting some traction. It will set a precedent that there is a lot more uncertainty in cryptocurrencies and hold back adoption.
