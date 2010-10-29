Hacker News
Bootstrapping a Type System (2010)
lemming
2 hours ago
osd
13 minutes ago
I've read a few of this guys blog posts and they are generally fairly interesting. This one a little less so, but I had a good chuckle from the line about why he implemented generics in magpie. "Magpie has generics because I’m firmly of the opinion that a type system without generics is about as useful as a language with functions but no parameters." Let the go programmers pour hate upon this blog post
