Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The last patent on AC-3 (Dolby Digital) expires at midnight (ac3freedomday.org)
102 points by robbiet480 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 33 comments | favorite





20 years just seems way too long for a patent, especially as fast that the tech industry moves nowadays. Even 3 or 5 years would be better if we're going to keep having government granted monopolies.

reply


Technically drugs have the same patent lifespan (3 years, 2 year extension for testing/R&D). Sadly there are ways to game the system (only patenting part of the molecule, part of the process, part of the anything) and then continually keeping the hold for years and years on specific drugs.

The same would happen in software. They'd write all the software, patent a part of it, and then repatend a different part of the software as time went on. If anyone else attempted to patent an unpatented part they claim they invented it first and will be awarded the patent (because it is their patent). If anyone uses an unpatented part they just file for the patent and sue when they're awarded it.

What's broken isn't the lifespan, it's the patent system.

reply 


  Technically drugs have the same patent lifespan (3 years
You might be thinking of New Clinical Investigation Exclusivity, which is 3 years, and is an entirely different thing, for drugs that aren't patentable. https://www.fda.gov/Drugs/DevelopmentApprovalProcess/ucm0790... Drug patents last 20 years, same as any other patent.

reply


The US went first-to-file in 2011 for those that live or do business there. And in software, it would be trivial to determine the other parts.

reply


It seems like the exact date was March 16, 2013 and if so then I stand corrected on that part.

I thought FtF applied to any part of the invention. So you patent a specific part of the invention, then you've filed that invention. I could be wrong. IANAL

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_to_file_and_first_to_inv...

reply


If the unpatented part is put into production by the original inventor, can they still patent it many years later?

reply


No, they can't. gravypod's explanation is not how patents work.

reply


There are a lot of things that you and I take for granted that simply wouldn't exist without the patent system. I think many people underestimate the amount of R&D effort that goes into coming up with a novel idea and its implementation. If there was no system in place to protect IP, commercially-funded research would basically die, and the average Joe would end up being the biggest loser. However, I am completely against silly patents like the infamous attempt by BT to patent the hyperlink[1].

[1]: http://www.zdnet.com/article/bt-loses-hyperlink-patent-case/

reply


Honestly, I don't think there is a good argument for patents at this point. If your thing is truly groundbreaking, keep it secret. The reward for having great ideas and successfully productizing them is lots of money; why do there need to be patents (and effective monopoly protections) on top of that?

There's a decent argument for drug patents (drugs cost a fortune to develop; makers only recoup losses if they can mark up the cost of drugs massively; competition gets in the way of that), but I'd argue this is a better argument against the whole industry and an argument for more public funding of drug research.

If you can't make your business work without patents, I think that's a bad sign.

I don't think it's feasible to get rid of patents, but I think they could (and should) be made easier to challenge and invalidate, and there should be some restrictions to discourage patent trolls (what restrictions exactly is debatable).

reply


> why do there need to be patents (and effective monopoly protections) on top of that?

It's explained here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copyright_Clause

"To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries."

It's to avoid free-riders copying an invention after someone else researches the related dead ends.

reply


I understand the argument, I just don't think it "promotes the Progress of Science and useful Arts". If you were to remove patent protections, the progress of science and useful art would not suddenly take a nose dive. In fact, I'd go as far as to say that patents stifle progress in art and science.

Also there's a big distinction between copyright and patents. You don't hear about copyright trolls as often; it's not as crippled of a system.

reply


> If your thing is truly groundbreaking, keep it secret.

That's a lot easier said than done.

reply


It really depends on the industry I think. Some industries like machine learning move fast enough that a 20 year patent can kill a whole field. Even 2 years is forever in machine learning.

But I also think some fields move slow enough and need enough R&D that much longer timescales make sense. Things like wind tech, nuclear tech, fusion tech.

I'm really not an expert on any of this, but a I don't think a one size fits all scheme is sufficient.

reply


What if a technology takes 3 years to develop? Should the company only have 3 years of protection?

reply


Compared to copyrights, patent expiration is much more reasonable!

reply


True, but if you are writing software, it is vastly easier to avoid violating copyrights than it is to avoid violating patents.

reply


Just think about the nonsense Disney did with all the characters that should be in the public sector... But aren't... I don't understand why the patent office doesn't understand the point of a patent - to protect a novel idea, not to allow people to patent everything and she each other over it...

reply


isn't that a copyright issue, not a patent issue?

reply


The MPEG-2 patents also ran out recently. Even MPEG-4, as used online, may be out of patent. The newer patents in the MPEG-LA portfolio for MPEG-4 are mostly for things nobody uses online, such as interlace and 5-channel audio. It's about time for someone to take a hard look at the remaining MPEG-LA patents.

reply


Are H.264 and MPEG 4 the same thing? I can never remember the relationship.

Does this mean that the WebM fight is closer to being moot?

reply


H.264 in context of MPEG is MPEG-4 Part 10 "Advanced Video Coding", published in 2003. It's probably what OP is referring to, since pretty much no one on the web uses the other MPEG-4 video coding (anymore), MPEG-4 Part 2, which dates to 1999.

MPEG-4 Part 2 was made famous by the encoders DivX and Xvid, but didn't see the magnitude of professional usage as either its predecessors MPEG-2 Part 2 (also known as H.262) and H.263 (which was a teleconferencing codec of which the widely-deployed Sorensen Spark was fairly close to) or its successor H.264.

That being said, the MPEG LA maintains a list of patents [1] in the H.264 patent pool. Submarine and unlisted/uncovered patents notwithstanding, an interested party should be able to start with this list and research if they are truly necessary to implement decoding and encoding of H.264 as used on the web today.

[1] http://www.mpegla.com/main/programs/AVC/Pages/PatentList.asp...

reply


H.264 is a subset of MPEG-4. It's another name for MPEG-4 Part 10 (Advanced Video Coding).

MPEG-4 itself includes many other parts, including a container format, audio (AAC), and another video codec (Part 2, popularly known as DivX).

reply


H.264 is MPEG-4 Part 10. If I am not mistaken H.264 is only the video compression part, while MPEG-4 is full audio, video, and container.

reply


I thought that might be correct. So I guess H.264 is still under patent?

reply


No, H.264 is a newer codec.

Now the fight is H.265 vs AV1.

reply


What's the practical upshot of this? Are there some apps that are waiting for this bit to expire so they can finally make things work the way they should?

For example, Audacity for Windows doesn't install with MP3 support. You have to download a plugin from Germany before Audacity will read/write MP3. Which I presume is because patents.

reply


VLC: https://forum.videolan.org/viewtopic.php?t=125032

reply


Why would they still use old codec when there are modern and free ones like Opus?

reply


From the site:

Developers When would I need to decode AC-3?

    Playing most live TV content
    Playing most recorded TV content
    Playing many videos from DVD
    Playing many videos from Blu-Ray
    Playing videos recorded by some digital camcorders
    Playing some online streaming content offered in 5.1 surround sound
When would I need to encode AC-3?

Hopefully never! In practice, there are a few cases:

Encoding surround sound audio for some legacy TVs and devices that only support AC-3 for surround. Modern devices can decode other multichannel formats such as AAC, DTS, and Opus.

Encoding surround sound audio to be sent to a legacy AV receiver using an optical cable (S/PDIF). Modern AV receivers can accept other formats over HDMI, including multichannel PCM.

Is AC-3 any good? Should I use it for new stuff?

No, of course not. AC-3 is over 25 years old and horribly inefficient.

reply


Is there a similar status page somewhere for DTS/DCA? I think that's the last of the first generation multichannel audio codecs which is still both widely used and patent encumbered.

reply


Good news for Fedora ? With native mp3 and ac-3 decoding in 2017, who knows what this new world holds in store for us. /s

reply


fedora finally ships an mp3 decoder, but won't ship the encoder until then.

reply


Yeah, it was over the news when they announced that. There's also some effort to get H264 through cisco's openh264, but that's also very basic and doesn't do most of the useful stuff

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: